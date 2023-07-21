Manitoba First Nation to begin process of searching for unmarked graves beneath Catholic church

A Manitoba community says that starting next week it will begin the process of excavating ground beneath a Catholic church, as the community and the RCMP continue to look to get to the truth of what may be buried under the ground in the Pine Creek First Nation.

Pine Creek First Nation (PCFN), also commonly referred to as Minegoziibe Anishinabe, a community located approximately 110 kilometres north of Dauphin, plans to get started Monday on a large excavation project that will see ground beneath the Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church excavated, according to a media release put out by PCFN this week.

The move comes after PCFN hired AltoMaxx to conduct ground-penetrating searches in the area near the former Pine Creek Residential School last year, and those searches, which began in May 2022, discovered 14 anomalies under the church that still stands today.

Pine Creek Residential School, which operated for close to 80 years between 1890 and 1969, and was torn down in 1972, was run primarily by the Roman Catholic Church.

Discoveries of what many believe to be unmarked graves near former residential schools in both B.C. and Saskatchewan back in 2021 prompted many First Nations communities in Canada and some here in Manitoba including PCFN to conduct ground searches over the last two years.

PCFN Chief Derek Nepinak said it is time for the community to get answers and get the truth about what may be buried under the church and why.

“We understand that over time burial sites may be lost to the natural elements, but to bury remains under a building suggests a dark and sinister intent that cannot be unaddressed, as we expose the truth of what happened in our homeland,” Nepinak said in a statement released on Thursday.

The discoveries have also gotten the attention of Manitoba RCMP, which last fall announced they would be investigating the anomalies, and would be working with the community on their investigation.

Manitoba RCMP said on Friday that their investigation is moving forward and has reached a “new phase,” but that so far they have uncovered no evidence of criminal behaviour, but that could change after the ground under the church is excavated.

“After a year of interviewing community members, conducting surveys, and following up on leads, the RCMP has not uncovered evidence at this time related to criminal activity specific to the reflections detected at the site,” RCMP said in a media release.

“In consultation with the community and partners, a way forward has been found. A community-led forensic anthropological dig in the basement of the church is taking place. If anything is located that is possibly related to criminal activity, the RCMP has plans in place and investigators assigned to continue the investigation.”

PCFN said that in other areas of the community near the former residential school, an additional 57 anomalies were discovered through ground-penetrating searches, but that as of now there are only plans to excavate the ground under the church.

The excavation is now expected to take about one month to complete.

Before the work starts next week, PCFN said they plan to host a ceremony, and to light and maintain a sacred fire near the excavation site.

There have been other similar discoveries in Manitoba recently, as back in June of 2022, the Sagkeeng First Nation announced that workers with AltoMaxx had discovered 190 anomalies that could be unmarked graves in that community.

The discoveries were made near the site of the Former Fort Alexander Residential School in Sagkeeng, north of Winnipeg, and at the time Sagkeeng Chief Derrick Henderson said the community was looking at what “next steps” could be taken to get more information about what those anomalies represent.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

