Manitoba falling further behind other western provinces in COVID response

WINNIPEG, MB, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Manitoba's proposed vaccination leave is welcome news but the province's lack of paid sick leave still puts workers at a disadvantage, says Unifor.

Paid Sick Days Now (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Better late than never, but Manitobans deserve a lot more than the bare minimum," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Rather than waiting for other provinces to take action, Premier Brian Pallister should show some initiative and implement a real paid sick days program."

Earlier today British Columbia Premier John Horgan introduced legislation for three days paid sick leave for all workers in the province who develop COVID symptoms, with a permanent program to be finalized January 1, 2022. Manitoba's so-called Pandemic Sick Leave program merely re-imburses employers that choose to bestow sick days for workers who aren't already covered by sick leave contract language.

The program falls well short of a true sick leave program, says Unifor's Western Regional Director.

"Surging workplace infections show that a lack of employer-paid sick leave means that many workers feel they can't stay home when they're sick," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Paid vaccination leave will help accelerate the end of the pandemic and a provincial paid sick leave policy will help prevent the next pandemic from taking hold."

Unifor helped lead the Manitoba campaign for paid vaccination leave, including a published op-ed on May 5, 2021. Alberta implemented three hours of paid vaccination leave on April 21, 2021, following similar measures which came into effect in Saskatchewan on March 18, 2021. The British Columbia government introduced paid vaccination leave on April 19, 2021.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

Story continues

SOURCE Unifor

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/11/c6770.html