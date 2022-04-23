Manitoba expects to activate Red River Floodway as rain and snow hit province's south

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says it expects to activate the Red River Floodway this weekend to manage water levels in Winnipeg.

A news release on Saturday says a major precipitation system continues to affect parts of southern Manitoba, and an overland flood warning that extends from the Saskatchewan boundary eastward to Highway 12 and from the United States border north to the Trans-Canada is already in effect.

The release says most central and southern Manitoba basins have already received up to 40 millimetres of precipitation and an additional 30 to 50 millimetres is expected Saturday and Sunday.

It warns some areas could receive up to 80 millimetres of precipitation by the middle of Monday.

The floodway diverts floodwaters in the Red River around the city.

The province says water levels on most tributaries in the Red River basin and along the Red River main stem are rising quickly in response to the rainfall and will continue to rise over the coming days.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snow and rain warnings for most of the southern half of Manitoba.

The province notes the rain could turn to snow Sunday, accompanied by strong winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour.

It says some ditches and waterways are still ice covered or contain snow, limiting flows, which mean heavy rain in a short period may cause sudden overland flooding.

Daily average temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing early next week, the province says, which will slow down the melting of the remaining snow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press