Manitoba to end requirement for front-line workers to have COVID-19 vaccine or test

·3 min read

WINNIPEG — Manitoba health-care workers, teachers and other front-line staff will no longer have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo frequent testing to keep their jobs.

The requirement, enacted in October, is to end Tuesday, because the province's COVID-19 numbers, including the number of people in hospital, have continued to improve after spiking in mid-January.

"We've seen the large Omicron wave. We have a significant proportion of the population protected now through vaccine," Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, said Thursday.

"None of these public health restrictions were in place permanently."

The vaccine or test requirement included any public-sector workers — including doctors, nurses, child-care workers and jail guards — in contact with people more vulnerable to infection. Almost 200 workers in health care were put on unpaid leave last fall for not complying.

An end to the public health measure was a surprise to Doctors Manitoba, which represents some 4,000 physicians, retired doctors and medical students.

"While the Omicron wave is receding, we are at a critical transitional stage in this pandemic, and our health facilities are not yet back to normal," the group said in a prepared statement.

The Opposition New Democrats said the Progressive Conservative government is moving too fast.

"It's the wrong decision and shows the lack of this government's willingness to prioritize the folks in our communities who are most vulnerable to COVID-19," health critic Uzoma Asagwara said.

Provincial data Thursday showed 524 people in hospital with COVID-19, 32 of them in intensive care. The total number of intensive care patients, including non-COVID-19 cases, was at 106 — well above the pre-pandemic normal capacity of 72.

To free up beds and deal with the surge in hospitals since the pandemic began, thousands of surgeries and diagnostic tests have been delayed, patients have been moved between communities and hundreds of health-care workers have been shifted from their normal duties.

Ending the vaccine requirement for workers on March 1 will coincide with members of the public no longer having to show proof of vaccination to attend restaurants, concert halls, theatres and other venues.

Some venues are saying they plan to keep the rule in place anyway.

"Our current vaccine and mask requirements will be in place until April 16," the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre said in an email.

"At that point, we will reassess based on a number of factors, including patron reactions, COVID-19 recommendations from public health, and how the other performing arts organizations of Winnipeg are proceeding."

More than 90 per cent of patrons who responded to a recent survey said they wanted the theatre to keep asking for vaccine passports.

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, after consulting its supporters, also said it is keeping mask and vaccination rules in place until at least the end of March.

"About 758 symphony patrons responded to the survey. Eighty-six per cent favoured keeping the vaccine mandate. Eighty-one per cent favoured keeping the mask mandate. We are listening to our patrons," read an email from marketing manager Claudia Garcia de la Huerta.

Proof of vaccination will also continue to be required at home games for the National Hockey League Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League Manitoba Moose, the teams' owners announced Thursday, although mask use will only be recommended after March 15.

The final major public health requirement — mandatory face coverings in indoor public places — is to be lifted March 15.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the government will work with businesses who choose to keep masks and proof-of-vaccination in place, but was short on details.

"We will continue to talk to them about what their needs are around (personal protective equipment) and around enforcement," she said.

The province's proof-of-vaccination app, as well as a related one that lets businesses scan QR codes to verify someone's immunization status, will continue to function, Gordon said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • P.E.I. tables budget with $2.7 billion in spending for health, seniors, child care

    CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island's Progressive Conservative government tabled a budget Thursday with $2.7 billion in spending and a forecast deficit of about $92 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Premier Dennis King says the spending is aimed at critical areas such as health care, supporting seniors, climate action and ensuring communities are safe as the province emerges from COVID-19 restrictions. The spending includes $27.2 million for early learning and to expand spaces and increase w

  • Ottawa provides $27M for long-term care as province, feds talk national standards

    Few sectors have felt the brunt of COVID-19 like long-term care, but Janet Simm says it feels like governments finally understand the importance of the sector and that it needs more help. Simm, the CEO of Shoreham Village in Chester, N.S., was on hand outside the facility on Thursday as federal and provincial politicians gathered for news that Ottawa is transferring $27 million to Nova Scotia through the safe long-term care fund. Among other things, the money is going toward the cost of 340 long

  • Mask requirements to remain in place in Ontario as province opens up, top doctor says

    Ontario is set to continue its phased reopening on March 1, but Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said mask requirements will remain in place for the time being. At a news conference Thursday afternoon, More said directives and instructions to health-care providers that were temporarily put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will also stay in place for now. Moore said given positive trends in public health indicators and the province's high vaccination rate, health offi

  • Nova Scotia to scrap all COVID-19 restrictions by March 21

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced on Wednesday the government’s plan to remove all COVID-19 restrictions by March 21. He said that restrictions will slowly begin to ease, with all restrictions set to be lifted by March 21 as long as everything “stays the course.”

  • Manitoba looking into baby name registry changes after Indigenous couple's name denied

    The Grand Chief of the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) says he was outraged when he heard that Indigenous parents were recently denied the opportunity to register their newborn child’s chosen name, and he now wants to see immediate changes to how birth names are registered in this province. “Imagine being at the hospital following the birth of your child, and not being able to register that little one’s chosen name,” SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a media release. “That’s the reality f

  • N.B. to end vaccine passport Feb. 28, lift all COVID-19 restrictions by March 14

    FREDERICTON — New Brunswick has become the latest Atlantic Canadian province to set a deadline for ending all pandemic-related health restrictions. Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday that proof of vaccination requirements will end as of Feb. 28. After that, all remaining measures will be lifted on March 14. That includes an end to mask mandates, capacity limits and isolation requirements for those who test positive for COVID-19, he said. The province will also look at its vaccination requir

  • Mask mandates will lift in schools, public spaces at the same time: Moore

    TORONTO — Ontario's top doctor says mask mandates are staying in place for now, but when they are removed for public settings they will simultaneously be lifted in schools. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says high-risk settings such as public transit, long-term care and hospitals will maintain masking policies even after they are no longer required in most public spaces. Moore had previously said he wanted to end workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies in sectors such as hospit

  • Ukraine bonds suffer worst day on record as Russia tensions escalate

    Ukraine's longer-dated dollar bonds suffered their worst day on record on Wednesday as the standoff between Moscow and Washington over the country showed little signs of abating. The conflict over Ukraine has ratcheted up sharply since Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in Ukraine's east on Monday. Washington, the UK and Brussels have responded by imposing sanctions on a number of Russian banks, individuals and sovereign debt, pledging there would be more to come.

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025. Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played. In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto's taxi squa

  • Senators stymied by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in loss

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators weren’t making excuses, but three games in four nights is bound to catch up to anyone. Ottawa managed to hold its own against the New York Rangers Sunday night, but still fell short in a 2-1 loss. “The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” said Senators head coach D.J. Smith. He’s the difference at the end of the day.” Artemi Panarin’s second-period power-play goal held up as the winner. He’s a great player,

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Maple Leafs trade Ritchie, draft pick to Coyotes for Dzingel, Lyubushkin

    The Maple Leafs have brought in some reinforcements from Arizona.