Manitoba on edge as impending rain threatens more flooding

Rainfall warnings are in effect across portions of southern Manitoba ahead of yet another Colorado low that could bring the threat for additional flooding to areas already hard-hit by recent storms. The rain will begin pushing in Friday night and continue through Sunday morning. More on what you need to know about the approaching storm, below.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: ANOTHER COLORADO LOW HITS THE EASTERN PRAIRIES

This is the Prairies’ third Colorado low in three weeks. Each successive storm is a little bit warmer than the one before it. Our first storm earlier this month brought a mammoth blizzard to the region. Last week’s storm brought a mix of rain and snow. This weekend’s low-pressure system will bring milder conditions and mostly rain to southern sections of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Our weekend storm is in its formative stages across the southern Rockies. The system will swing across the American Plains on Friday and its moisture will begin spilling across the border during the overnight hours.

Steady rain will blanket southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba for much of the day on Saturday. We could see widespread totals of 20+ mm across these areas, with 30-50 mm possible in the hardest-hit areas.

Additional rainfall is bad news for areas struggling with flooding from the combination of excess rainfall in recent weeks and runoff from the ongoing thaw across the region. The impending precipitation could put unneeded stress on waterways, rivers, and streams.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) already issued a rainfall warning for southeastern Manitoba ahead of this weekend’s system.

“The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall,” ECCC said in its warning. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Most of the precipitation will likely fall as rain, although some snow is possible over the higher terrain of southwestern Manitoba on the back side of the low on Sunday. For areas near the international border, greater precipitation totals are likely.

Officials continue to warn residents to stay off local waterways, as the risk for high flows, debris, and cold temperatures all present a significant safety risk.

We’re looking forward to a more favourable pattern heading into the first week of May. Drier and warmer conditions should build across the eastern Prairies behind this weekend’s system.

Beneath clearer and calmer skies, Winnipeg’s daytime highs should climb around or slightly above seasonal by the middle of the week.

