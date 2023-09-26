Manitoba New Democrats pledge education and health support for francophones

WINNIPEG — Manitoba New Democrats are promising to beef up support in education and health care for the province's francophone communities if elected on Oct. 3.

Leader Wab Kinew says an NDP government would restore a French-speaking person to run the division that oversees French-language education.

It would increase funding in French-language education at all levels and work with l'Université de Saint-Boniface to train and recruit more French teachers.

Kinew says there is a gap in suitable health services for French-speaking Manitobans and the NDP would bring back French services on the province's health information phone line.

He says his government would work with cultural organizations to determine what else is needed to help foster and enhance services for francophones in the province.

The NDP is also pledging $5 million in capital funding for renovations to a francophone cultural centre in Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press