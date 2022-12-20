Manitoba deficit set to shrink as economy and Crown energy utility rebound

·1 min read

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is, for the second time in three months, shrinking the size of its projected deficit.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the province is now expecting a deficit of $193 million for the fiscal year that ends in March.

That's down from the $548 million predicted in last spring's budget and the $202 million forecast in the last fiscal update in September.

The government says a major reason is the economic rebound after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and businesses reopened.

That has driven up revenues from income and sales taxes.

The other factor is a turnaround at Manitoba Hydro, which lost money last year but is now looking at a big profit due to wet weather, higher water levels and more export sales.

The fiscal picture may brighten further next year, as the province is expecting equalization payments from the federal government to jump by more than a half-billion dollars.

Manitoba has been recording deficits since 2009, with the exception of a small $5-million surplus in 2019. The Progressive Conservative government has promised to balance the budget by 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hurts runs for 3 TDs as Eagles squeeze by Bears 25-20

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the struggling Chicago Bears 25-20 on Sunday. The Eagles (13-1), with the best record in the NFL, made just enough plays to come away with a tighter-than-anticipated win. Chicago’s Justin Fields rushed for 95 yards to reach exactly 1,000 on the season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 or more. He also set a franchise single-season ru

  • Braathen, the skier and fashion designer, wins Alta Badia GS

    LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Lucas Braathen might be just the type of personality that skiing needs to join Marco Odermatt among the younger generation taking over the sport. The 22-year-old Norwegian with a Brazilian mother and a taste for fashion — he’s got a line of jewelry for sale — showed off his skills on the slopes by winning one of the biggest giant slalom races of the World Cup season in Alta Badia on Sunday. It was a second consecutive victory for Braathen, who won a slalom last weekend in

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the li

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Canada's Elizabeth Hosking wins silver in snowboard halfpipe at FIS World Cup

    Longueil Que., native Elizabeth Hosking won her first FIS snowboard World Cup medal in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday. The 21-year-old tallied a top score of 88.75 in her first run — good enough for silver in the halfpipe event. Spain's Queralt Castellet won gold with a leading score of 89.75, while Ono Mitsuki of Japan took the bronze with an 85.00. WATCH | Elizabeth Hosking's silver medal winning run: No Canadians competed on the men's side, but Australia's James Scotty claimed top spot on

  • Canadian women's under-18 hockey team bolstered by seven returning players

    CALGARY — Defender Ava Murphy headlines the Canadian women's under-18 hockey team in its bid to defend its world title in Sweden in January. Murphy of Kitchener, Ont., compiled two goals and three assists in six games to lead Canada in the 2022 world under-18 championship in June in Madison, Wis. She scored a goal and had an assist in a 3-2 win over the host U.S. in the final. Murphy was among 23 players, including seven returnees, named to the roster Friday by Hockey Canada. The 2023 championsh

  • Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez back for second stint with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez has rejoined Toronto FC. The 35-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Vazquez left Toronto in January 2019 to join a club in Qatar. Los Angeles did not exercise his contract option after the season and Toronto selected him in Stage 2 of the MLS re-entry draft last month. A product of the FC Barcelona academy and former Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year, Vazquez had 16 goals and 25 assists in 52 regular-season games f

  • Boone: `Uncomfortable, somber' until Judge agreed to stay

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone was worried last Tuesday, wondering whether Aaron Judge would leave the New York Yankees for the San Francisco Giants. “All the tea leaves that day and the uncertainty of it all, it was a little bit of an uncomfortable, somber, not sure day,” the Yankees' manager recalled Friday. Boone was asleep his hotel room at the winter meetings in San Diego that night when a friend texted “Congrats." News of Judge's decision to accept a $360 million, nine-year contract from the

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Sharks F Tomas Hertl suspended 2 games for high stick

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended two games for a high-stick penalty against Calgary's Elias Lindholm. Hertl received a minor penalty for the infraction on Sunday night. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday that Hertl will miss two games without pay for his first suspension of his 10-year career. The play happened following the opening faceoff of the third period of Calgary's 5-2 victory. Lindholm cross-checked Hertl multiple times a

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Moritz Wagner powers Magic past NBA-leading Celtics 117-109

    BOSTON (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 as the Orlando Magic beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 117-109 on Friday night. Franz Wagner scored 19 points as Orlando won its fifth straight game. The Magic outrebounded the Celtics 53-38 and held the lead for the final 37 minutes of the game. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and Jaylen Brown 26 as Boston (22-8) lost for the third time in four games. Boston’s Robert Williams played in his first game since the NBA Finals a

  • Montreal Alouettes hire former CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have hired longtime CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach. Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia had split duties as the team's interim head coach after Khari Jones was fired four games into the 2022 season. "I'm very excited to join the Alouettes' big family," Maas said in a statement. "The team showed great things last season and I look forward to continuing and complementing the work Danny has done so we can be even more successful. "I'm looking forward to getting t

  • Connor extends streak, Winnipeg Jets hand Vancouver Canucks lopsided loss

    VANCOUVER — Missing key pieces wasn't about to keep the Winnipeg Jets down on Saturday. With right-winger Blake Wheeler and defenceman Nate Schmidt sidelined by injuries, the Jets simply turned to less-familiar faces to overwhelm the Vancouver Canucks en route to a 5-1 win. "That’s Winnipeg Jets hockey," said Kyle Connor, who had a goal and an assist. "That’s what we’ve been talking about all year. Next man up. Everybody do their job. "(That’s a) great response from everybody. We needed help fro

  • Carrier's OT goal leads Predators over Oilers 4-3

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexandre Carrier scored at 2:12 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Jordan Gross also scored for Nashville, which snapped a six-game NHL losing streak. Juuse Saros made 31 saves to help the Predators end an eight-game skid against the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two power-play goals and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for Edmonton, which has lost three straight. Connor McDav

  • AP sources: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. It was its second straight losing season, but it went 40-31 in its last 71 g

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Canada's David Cameron records remarkable comeback win at world darts championship

    LONDON — Canadian David (Excalibur) Cameron, winning nine of the last 10 legs in a remarkable comeback, defeated England’s Ritchie (Madhouse) Edhouse in first-round play Monday at the Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 53-year-old from Fall River, N.S., was one leg away from defeat and had survived six match darts, down two sets and two legs to none, when he rallied. He won the next six legs to even the match at two sets apiece and led 2-0 in the fifth set before Edhouse finally won a leg. Came

  • Righty Chris Bassitt has high expectations for Toronto Blue Jays

    Chris Bassitt's expectations for the 2023 Blue Jays are as high as those of the average Toronto fan. Bassitt and the Blue Jays announced that they had agreed to a US$63 million, three-year deal on Friday. The 33-year-old right-handed pitcher said that although he was pursued by several teams in free agency the Blue Jays were the right fit because he feels they could win it all. "I think they're capable of winning a World Series, or I would not have come," said Bassitt in a video call with Toront