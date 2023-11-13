Manitoba building solid reputation for northern mining industry

The head of an Australia-based mining company said it was wise to invest in mining operations in Manitoba because they believe the province's north is quietly becoming one of the preeminent regions in all of North America for mining and mineral exploration.

“Manitoba’s got a whole lot going for it, and that is becoming more and more recognized throughout the industry,” Leeuwin Metals managing director Christopher Piggott said.

“But the mining industry has sort of fallen under the radar, so it’s become a bit of an untold story.”

Leeuwin Metals, which is located in western Australia, currently operates two mining projects in northern Manitoba, running a lithium project at Cross Lake and the William Lake Nickel Project, located about 50 kilometres south of Thompson.

Piggott said there were several factors that led to the company wanting to set up shop near Thompson, and that “location” was one of the biggest draws, as they look to both discover and distribute minerals like nickel sulphide, which is a key component in the production of car and mobile phone batteries, and other types of batteries.

“Geographically, it is just in a really great location in terms of us supplying these metals throughout North America, because we are right in the centre of North America, so if there are battery factories or plants being built in the province or in other parts of Canada or in America, you can enable a supply chain that can develop within North America,” he said.

Piggott said they were also attracted to Manitoba because they believe both the federal government and Manitoba’s provincial government understand the importance of mining, and continue to show they are willing to support mining operations in the province.

The province recently announced that seven Manitoba-based operations, including the William Lake Nickel Project, will receive part of $1.46 million in new funding.

The money will come from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) which is being managed by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the $1.46 million in approved funding will result in over $8.7 million in total capital project investment “to support mineral exploration activities, drill programs and consulting services for community engagement.”

Piggott said the financial boost will be helpful for ongoing operations at William Lake. He added that the funding and the MMDF are also significant because they show that the province has been taking steps and will continue to take steps to support Manitoba’s mining industry and that means that Leeuwin Metals can continue to feel comfortable in their decision to mine in Manitoba.

“That kind of support bodes well for our success in Manitoba because when you see these investments you start to see that there is a level of long-term security for us and other mining projects,” he said.

“And with programs like MMDF, it shows us once again that we’ve got a supportive government behind what we are doing.

“It can’t be understated how important it is to see governments supporting mining and exploration, but also being truly engaged and interested in understanding the importance of the industry and what we are doing.”

According to statistics released in 2020, the oil and mineral mining sector in Manitoba generated an annual average of $2.15 billion in economic activity over a 10-year period and a 3.7% share of provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually.

Manitoba Chamber of Commerce president and MMDF board chair Chuck Davidson said that since being established, the fund has contributed millions to Manitoba’s mining industry.

“Mineral exploration and development in Manitoba continue to create economic benefits for the province and for northern Manitoba,” Davidson said.

“Since the program launched in July 2020, the fund has approved more than $11 million towards a range of mining and economic development projects across Manitoba, authorized 68 projects, created 318 short-term jobs, 167 long-term jobs, 163 partnerships, and leveraged investments of $69 million.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun