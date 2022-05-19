Manito Ahbee a celebration for everyone

The Manito Ahbee Festival kicked off on Wednesday, and those organizing this year’s event say it will have special meaning and significance because of all that has happened, and all that so many have lived through over the last two years.

“This will mean a whole lot, because so much has happened since the lockdowns began,” Manito Ahbee Festival executive director Lisa Meeches said on Wednesday morning at the sight of the kickoff event for the 2022 Manito Ahbee Festival, at Red River Exhibition Park.

“It’s like a bear waking up from hibernation, for us it was two-and-a-half-years of restrictions, so we are ready to manifest good energy, and people want to come together.”

It has been more than two years since Manitoba first began living with lockdowns and restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19, and that led to festivals, ceremonies and pow wows being cancelled in Indigenous communities and across the entire province over the last two years.

But with restrictions now lifted, Manito Ahbee features six days of events celebrating Indigenous culture, arts and music.

Wednesday’s kickoff event featured a horse parade, an official flag-raising and speeches from a number of organizers and dignitaries.

Wednesday also marked one year since the discovery of unmarked graves near a former residential school in Kamloops B.C. first came to light, and revealed to many here in Canada and around the world the true horrors of Canada’s former residential school system.

And with more unmarked graves being discovered near former residential schools across the country since the first discoveries in Kamloops one year ago, Meeeches said this year’s festival will also be important to many, because it will be an opportunity for gathering and for healing.

“Because of the lockdowns we’ve lost so much time when it comes to building momentum in terms of our healing, and in terms of our knowledge of what has happened to our people,” Meeches said.

“We want to keep building that momentum.”

Meeches said she now hopes that this year’s festival will be an opportunity for people from all cultures and walks of life to celebrate and learn about Indigenous culture and art.

“This is the people’s festival and that means all people, so we want everyone to come to Manito Ahbee,” she said. “Learn from watching us dance and drum, and just come be a part of that good energy.

“We want everyone to come and be a part of this.”

The 2022 Manito Ahbee Festival, runs May 18-23 and features a pow wow, a celebration of Indigenous film making, a tipi raising competition, the crowing of Miss Manito Ahbee, and other events, and more information on the festival can be found by visiting manitoahbee.com.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

