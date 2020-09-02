Manipur Singam Sedum Day Lottery Results Announced at manipurlotteries.com, Check First Prize Winner

The Manipur State Lotteries has announced the result of Singam Sedum Day lottery on its official website at manipurlotteries.com. The first prize of Rs 27 lakh has gone to ticket number 79K 59209. Ten people have won the second prize of Rs 5,000 and the ticket numbers are 00129, 35789, 49825, 59529, 66391, 75894, 80821, 81917, 87041 and 93362.

The third prize of Rs 1,000 has been bagged by ten people - 1980, 2081, 3217, 4861, 5712, 6732, 6786, 7389, 7605 and 7636.

The fourth prize of Rs 700 has also gone to ten people - 2863, 3367, 3607, 4962, 5093, 6160, 6706, 7284, 8099 and 8250.

Apart from these prizes, there are consolation prizes of Rs 10,000 and fifth prize of Rs 500.

A ticket of Singam Sedum Day lottery costs Rs 6.

How to check Singan Sedum Day lottery result

Step 1: On Google, type Manipur State Lotteries in the search box or enter the url, manipurlotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PDF link for Singam Day lottery

Step 3: Check your ticket number on the PDF

To claim the lottery prize, people will have to go to the lottery department. Officials present at the department will provide all the necessary details. They will also give an application form, which people will have to fill and provide required documents along with the application. After completion of the process, a cheque will be issued. Deposit the cheque in any bank and receive the cash.

Manipur State Lotteries in the morning announced the result for Singam Morning lottery. Ticket number 71H 20714 won the first prize of Rs 27 lakh.

Ticket numbers - 01569, 05344, 06991, 19974, 28510, 40911, 51219, 58309, 61840 and 78214 – bagged the second prize of Rs 5,000.