Manipur By-election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes in Four Assembly Seats to Begin Shortly

The counting of votes for the Manipur assembly by-elections will begin on Tuesday, alongside that of Bihar assembly polls. The bypolls to four Assembly constituencies in Manipur on Saturday were concluded peacefully with a high voter turnout of 92.54 per cent.

The bypolls in Manipur were prompted after four Congress MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling BJP. The four assembly constituencies that went to the bypolls in Manipur are Wangoi, Lilong, Wangjing Tentha, Saitu.

The officials of the Election Commission will kick off the vote-counting process at 8am on Tuesday.

Here are LIVE updates of the Manipur By-elections:

— Vote-Counting to Begin Shortly | The results of four seats of Manipur Assembly bypolls are set to be announced today as the Election Commission begins the counting of votes.

— 4 Seats Saw Manipur Bypolls | The four assembly constituencies that went to the bypolls in Manipur are Wangoi, Lilong, Wangjing Tentha, Saitu.

— Total Voter Turnout | The bypolls to four Assembly constituencies in Manipur conducted on Saturday concluded peacefully with a high voter turnout of 92.54 per cent.

— What Prompted the Bypolls | The bypolls in Manipur were necessitated after four Congress MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

— Seat-wise Voter Turnout | Wangoi Assembly segment recorded the highest voter turnout with 93.26 per cent, followed by Lilong (93.3 per cent), Wangjing Tentha (92.3 per cent) and Saitu (91.59 per cent), Singh said. The voting in two polling stations at Wangoi went on till 7.20 pm as a large number of voters were still in the queue.

— A Battle Between NPP and the NJP | The Wangoi seat will witness an interesting battle as the National People's Party (NPP), a coalition partner of the BJP-led government in the state, fielded its candidate against the nominees of the Congress and the saffron camp.

— Covid-19 Precautions in Place | All safety measures were in place and polling personnel were provided with PPE kits, an official of the Election Commission said.