Manipur CM push to Biofloc fish farming, asks Fisheries Dept to conduct training

Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 10 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has asked the Fisheries Department to conduct training programmes on fish farming using Biofloc technology and create awareness among the breeders about it, even as some in Imphal East and West districts have been using the technique for a year.

Several fish farmers in Imphal West and Imphal East districts have been producing a large number of indigenous fish varieties using this technology of breeding fishes in round artificial tanks, since last year, earning good profits.

"We are able to make a profit of around Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh within a span of three to six months," said Longjam Boss Meitei who pioneered the Biofloc fish farming technology in the state.

[{78b0e344-abe9-47a2-a93e-e7cf53dde2e5:intradmin/Ej8IcKZVoAECoHD.jpg}]

Appreciated his efforts, Manipur Chief Minister Singh visited his residence at Wangoi Thounaojam Leikai town in Imphal West on Tuesday.

He said that this fish farming system was achievable for many people as it required minimal area.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Manipur requires 52,000 metric tonnes of fish for annual consumption, but only 32,000 metric tons are produced annually. The remaining gap is filled by importing it from other states. (ANI)