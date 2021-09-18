‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Singer Yohani Is Coming to Hyderabad, Check How You Can Book To Attend Her Music Show

Manike Mage Hithe singer Yohani got quite some popularity for her song. The singer went viral worldwide with almost everyone falling in love with the song. Now, she shared another good news for her fans in India. Taking it to her Instagram stories, Yohani revealed that she will be coming to Hyderabad for a show. The details of the show, tickets are already out. The event will take place on October 3.

Check Out The Tweet Below:



Check Out Yohani's Story Below:

Yohani's Insta Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

To Know More Details About The Show and The Tickets, Click Here!

Also Read | Primetime Emmys 2021: Streaming Date and Time, Nominees, Where to Watch Online - All You Need to Know About Upcoming Award Night