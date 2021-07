Manika Batra Advances To Next Round in Tokyo Olympics 2020 After Win Over Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska

CBC

Canada's gold-medal hopes in softball ended with a 1-0 extra-inning loss to host Japan on Sunday in Tokyo. The Canadians fell to 2-2 after the defeat, while Japan tied the U.S. with a perfect 4-0 record. Japan, ranked second in the world, is now headed for the gold-medal game against the top-ranked Americans. Canada, meanwhile, has clinched a spot in the bronze-medal game ahead of its final round-robin game against Italy on Monday at 1:30 a.m. ET. Canada's opponent is still to be determined. Jap