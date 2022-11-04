'Manifest' star Josh Dallas on Netflix's latest TV rescue mission: 'Is this divine intervention?'

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Did you hear the story about the fan-beloved TV series that shockingly disappeared from network TV and was presumed dead, only to be miraculously brought back to life on Netflix?

It happened (again).

Supernatural drama "Manifest" served its devout fans (known as Manifesters) a multiple cliffhanger-ending with its June 2021 Season 3 finale, only for NBC to cancel the show weeks later.

But after Netflix reruns showed "Manifest" as one of its most popular shows, the streaming giant has revived the "Lost"-like drama, starring Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh as brother-sister passengers aboard the fateful Montego Airlines Flight 828 which mysteriously lands five years after taking off.

Netlfix's new Season 4 of "Manifest" will properly end the series with a 20-episode, two-part season that begins Friday.

"Is this divine intervention?" asks Dallas, whose Ben Stone is the unofficial leader of the 828 passengers. "It would have been a cruel situation to leave these characters where they were left at Season 3's end. Cruel to the audience and the actors."

After its NBC cancelation: 'Manifest' takes flight on Netflix

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in &quot;Manifest,&quot; which returns for Season 4 on Netflix.
Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in "Manifest," which returns for Season 4 on Netflix.

"Manifest" is merely the latest example of the "Netflix effect," when a high-profile show finds a new global audience on the streaming platform. YouTube's "Cobra Kai," Lifetime's "YOU" and ABC's "Designated Survivor" moved to the streaming behemoth with new episodes after being canceled, while Netflix has similar plans for the comedy "Girls5eva,” which Peacock canceled. And Netflix turned Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek" and AMC's "Breaking Bad" into hits after exposure on the platform.

The "Manifest" return was made possible by non-stop fan support for the tautly-executed three seasons of the sci-fi series, which follows Ben, former police officer Michaela (Roxburgh) and the other passengers contending with prophetic visions ("callings") while searching for the meaning behind their disappearance.

The show's Season 3 finale, which coincided with Netflix's initial streaming of the first two seasons, unleashed the drama.

Ben's wife Grace (Athena Karkanis) was tragically stabbed to death by 828 passenger Angelina (Holly Taylor), who kidnapped the couple's baby Eden. And then there was the couple's son Cal who appeared after suddenly aging five years, and the actual plane vanishing entirely from its secret government hangar.

‘Manifest,’ ‘The Rookie,’ ‘For Life’: What happened to your favorites in USA TODAY’s Save Our Shows poll

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Josh Dallas (@joshdallas)

However, with ratings having dipped from giddy Season 1 heights, NBC canceled the unfolding series just four days later. As a shell-shocked Dallas announced on Instagram at the time, "I’m sorry to say that it’s the end of the line for now."

Fans took to Twitter with the #SaveManifest hashtag, including luminaries such as Kourtney Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Stephen King. A GoFundMe petition pleading "We can’t lose Manifest, we just can’t!!!" has more than 95,000 signatures and "Manifest" was a favorite in USA TODAY's "Save Our Shows" fan polling.

Fans also flocked to Netflix for their "Manifest" fixes. When the streaming platform launched its Weekly Global Top 10 lists on June 24, the "Manifest" seasons claimed two of the Top 5 slots.

"Those Netflix numbers for 'Manifest' took off and just kept climbing," says Dallas. "It took us all by surprise, but such a thrill."

After adding the third season, "Manifest" remained in Netflix's Global English-language TV Top 10 for 20 weeks, beginning in July 2021.

"It was a Manifest lovefest, for sure," says PeterFriedlander, "It was a Manifest lovefest, for sure," says PeterFriedlander, who oversees Netflix's North American scripted series, adding that the streaming release and fan reaction "worked together to create this global conversation and this perfect storm."

scripted series, adding that the streaming release and fan reaction "worked together to create this global conversation and this perfect storm."

On Aug. 28, 2021, appropriately at 8:28 a.m., Netflix announced it had resurrected a new fourth "Manifest" super-season, concluding the Flight 828 story.

"I was just so relieved and excited," says Dallas, who was deep into a TV cancellation beard, which executive producer Jeff Rake decided would be key for the world-despairing Stone in Season 4.

"By the time we got picked up by Netflix, Jeff was like, 'Keep that beard, we're going to use it,' " says Dallas. "But the show didn't skip a beat, maybe a couple months out of our normal pattern."

The 20-episode season is the longest for "Manifest" and picks up two years after the Season 3 finale. But the only differences to the format are the ability to curse, because the show no longer airs on broadcast TV, and slightly longer episodes without commercials.

"We're delivering the same episodes, with the same twists," says Dallas.

While Stone might look exhausted and tearful during the show's constant high-stake scenarios, Dallas says he's thrilled and looking forward to ending "Manifest" in a proper manner.

"We're telling the whole story that Jeff intended to tell. It's going to leave audiences and fans surprised and shocked," says Dallas. "But I think they're going to be really satisfied with the ultimate ending."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Manifest' on Netflix: Josh Dallas discusses show's wild resurrection

Latest Stories

  • Everything to Know About Manifest Newcomer Ty Doran

    The actor joins the cast of the Netflix series as an adult Cal Stone

  • Stranger Things house hits the market for $1.5 million

    The famous house that appeared in the fourth season of Stranger Things where the group of kids from Hawkins faced the monstrous Vechna is now selling on the market for $1.5million in Georgia.Source: Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. / Lucie Content

  • ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Review: Twisty Mystery May Stick the Landing on Netflix

    The canceled NBC series kicks off its supersized conclusion on the streamer

  • Sir Graham Brady reveals moment Liz Truss realised she had to resign as PM

    Sir Graham Brady talks about meeting Liz Truss before she resigned as PM. Source: BBC

  • Snow Blankets Colorado Park As Wintry Weather Arrives

    Fresh snow fell on Rocky Mountains and its foothills early on Thursday, November 3, making travel hazardous, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Video taken by a Colorado park ranger shows steady to moderate snow coming down on Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, he said.The NWS warned hazardous snow and icy driving conditions would persist into the night. Credit: @jcosrangerjason via Storyful

  • Hong Kong Sevens returns after three-year hiatus due to the pandemic

    Canada will open the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series against Argentina on Friday as the Hong Kong Sevens returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Organizers are hoping the 16-country tournament is not disrupted by tropical storm Nalgae as it travels northwest through the South China Sea. The Hong Kong event has long been the jewel on the sevens circuit with full stands and a party-like atmosphere. The pandemic put that on hold in 2020 and '21. But in September, Hong Kong eased COVID

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e