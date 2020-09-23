Manifest season 3 casts The Americans and The Good Doctor star Holly Taylor as Flight 828 passenger

From Digital Spy

Manifest is welcoming another Flight 828 passenger. The Americans star Holly Taylor has been cast as a new character and will play an "integral" role in the upcoming third season of NBC's supernatural drama.



Taylor will play new series regular Angelina, a passenger on the infamous Flight 828 passenger who has, so far, not been on lead Ben Stone's (Josh Dallas) radar.

Although there are currently no details on how exactly Angelina will come into Ben's life or the impact she will have, Deadline reports that she will play an important part in the lives of the whole Stone family.

Taylor previously played the daughter of KGB officers Paige Jennings on FX series The Americans, and she's also starred in The Good Doctor and Heartstrings.

Manifest focuses on the crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who land after a very turbulent but otherwise normal flight only to discover that somehow five years have passed since they boarded the plane.

They find that their friends, families and colleagues have moved on with their lives, having believed their loved ones were dead.

As well as having to reintegrate back into their old lives when so much has changed, some of the returned passengers experience strange visions and hear voices which seem to suggest that they now have a greater purpose in life.

Manifest was renewed for a third season in June after a very dramatic season 2 finale which featured a miraculous resurrection and a murder, as well as the huge reveal that part of the Flight 828 plane had apparently been lying at the bottom of the ocean for years.

Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur are all expected to reprise their roles in the new season.

Manifest season 3 is expected to air in 2021 on NBC in the US, while the show airs on Sky One and NOW TV in the UK.

