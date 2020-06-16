‘Manifest’ Renewed for Season 3, ‘Sunnyside,’ ‘Bluff City Law and ‘Indebted’ Officially Canceled at NBC

Click here to read the full article.

NBC has decided that “Manifest”‘s destiny is to have a third season.

The network has renewed the drama for a third season, while at the same time sources have confirmed to to Variety that a trio of its freshman series, namely “Sunnyside,” “Bluff City Law” and “Indebted,” have all been canceled after a single season.

“Manifest” centers around the crew and passengers of Flight 828 who disembark after a turbulent flight to find the world has aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. With the stakes higher than ever, the passengers of Flight 828 will embark on an unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.

The show’s cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

Throughout its third season, “Manifest” averaged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers after seven days of delayed viewing. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.

The “Bluff City Law” and “Sunnyside” news comes as no surprise, given that neither series received a full season order.

“Bluff City Law” focused on lawyer Sydney Strait (Caitlin McGee), who used to work at her father Elijah’s (Jimmy Smits) celebrated Memphis law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney was suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asked Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm.

Meanwhile the writing was on the wall for “Sunnyside,” which starred Kal Penn as a disgraced former New York City Council wunderkind, following NBC’s decision to pull it from the schedule after only a few episodes.

“Indebted” ended its brief run in mid-April. The Multi-cam comedy focused on young parents Dave and Rebecca, who were ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things took an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the people who gave him everything.

