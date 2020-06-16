‘Manifest’: NBC Renews Missing Plane Drama For Season 3

Click here to read the full article.

NBC has picked up a third season of missing plane drama series Manifest, from Jeff Rake and Warner Bros. TV.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The season 2 finale drew solid numbers, earning a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.58 million viewers, with the series averaging a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers in live plus seven, according to Nielsen.

More from Deadline

Deadline understands that the renewal came down to the wire as the network and the studio, in this case Warner Bros Television, worked out financial details.

Clearly influenced by the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, in Manifest, when Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

Jeff Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers.



Manifest is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.