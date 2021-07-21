Manifest gets new hope of revival from Netflix

Photo credit: NBC Universal

Netflix is reportedly circling a Manifest revival.

Cancelled by network NBC midway through last month, the three-season supernatural drama was originally envisioned as a six-season narrative, so the hunt is well and truly on for a new home.

Deadline now confirms that Netflix is in negotiations with Manifest studio Warner Bros TV about taking on a fourth season, while NBC itself could also reverse the decision to axe.



Netflix's involvement isn't overly surprising, given that the streaming giant plies some of its trade in revitalising shunned properties from other networks (Lucifer, we're looking at you).

The fan campaign #SaveManifest should be highlighted at this point – without it, the show would almost certainly be dead and buried... for good.

Back in June, Manifest creator Jeff Rake admitted that a movie or book spin-off could be produced if all else fails.



"I would love to finish the story and look, I'm going to take some time," he noted.

"I'm going to hold out hope that maybe somebody will step up and help us finish that story – whether that means more episodes, whether that means a final kind of movie like they did with the show Firefly, or a lot of people have asked me 'write the book' and you know, that's a cool concept but [it's a major endeavour] and I'm going to think about it."

Manifest aired on NBC in the US. Sky One and NOW air the show in the UK.



