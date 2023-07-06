Manifest Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10 With Release of Final Episodes, Followed by Never Have I Ever

Manifest: Angelina’s Non-Redemption dominated Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals.

The release of the supernatural/family drama’s final episodes via Netflix resulted in 1.6 billion minutes viewed across 62 total episodes, for the week of June 5.

Season 2 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever placed (a distant) No. 2 with 917 million minutes viewed across 40 episodes, followed by last week’s champ, Netflix’s FUBAR (819 million minutes viewed/eight episodes), Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (614 million minutes/34 episodes) and Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets 🤷🏻‍♂️ (499 million minutes/four episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 streaming originals for the week of June 5 were Netflix’s Arnold docuseries (434 million minutes viewed/three episodes), Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love (417 million minutes/10 episodes), the chart debut of Peacock’s Based on a True Story (342 million minutes/eight episodes), Netflix’s Fake Profile (313 million minutes/10 episodes) and Prime Video’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (277 million minutes/43 episodes).

Meanwhile on the overall streaming chart, the release of the 192-minute Avatar: The Way of Water bested Manifest by amassing 1.9 billion minutes viewed across Disney+ and Max.

