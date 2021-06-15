‘Manifest’ Canceled After Three Seasons at NBC

“Manifest” has been canceled at NBC after three seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes as the supernatural drama has been released on Netflix, where it currently sits at No. 1 in the streamer’s U.S. Top 10.

“Manifest,” produced by Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, was created by Jeff Rake and originally sold as a six-season plan. The series premiered in September 2018 and follows the crew and passengers of a commercial plane who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead. “Manifest” stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report the news of the cancellation.

