'Maniac' drink driver who killed man in bus stop crash then went to pub is jailed

A drink driver who killed a man in a car crash and then went back to the pub has been jailed for more than seven years.

Martin Henderson, 30, was "driving like a manic" when he lost control of his speeding BMW and struck a group of people waiting for a bus in Aberdeen in November last year, Judge Lord Mullholland told the High Court in Glasgow.

Retired bus driver Allan Forbes, 70, was thrown into a nearby car park due to the force of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chloe Donaldson, then 18, who was also waiting at the bus stop in Inverurie Road, Bucksburn, suffered serious injuries.

Sentencing him to seven years and four months behind bars, Lord Mullholland said: "You were under the influence of alcohol when driving like a maniac.

"Notwithstanding the chaos, serious injury and loss of life that you caused, you only thought of yourself.

"Instead of helping the poor people you had harmed you fled to a nearby pub, where you consumed more alcohol and went home where you consumed yet more alcohol."

He was also banned from driving for nearly 24 years.

Henderson, who had six previous driving convictions and three driving bans, had visited two pubs in Inverurie where he drank two-and-a-half pints before getting behind the wheel, the court heard.

With a colleague in the passenger seat, he drove down the A96 at speeds of 97mph before hitting a Nissan Pixo and crashing into the bus stop.

The Nissan Pixo hit the central reservation but the vehicle's driver, his son and his son's friend who were inside were not injured.

Henderson fled the scene for a nearby pub, where he ordered a pint and then returned home to Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, the hearing was told.

He then told his partner he had "f***** up", opened two cans of lager, reported his car as stolen to the police and fell asleep on the couch.

Henderson's passenger also avoided injury, stayed at the scene and told the police Henderson had been driving.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing death by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.