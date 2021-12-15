Manhunt as victim, 23, stabbed to death at restaurant in Elephant and Castle

The scene on Wednesday morning (Jeremy Selwyn)

A 23-year-old man has been stabbed to death at a restaurant in south London.

Police were called to Hampton Street, Elephant and Castle at 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Officers attended with medics and London’s air ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the young man was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said a girl was seen in tears as she and her family walked past the scene.

A police cordon remains in place while forensic officers scoured for clues.

Scotland Yard said the victim’s next of kin have been informed but formal identification has not taken place.

#APPEAL | Can you help? At 7.45pm last night, officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Hampton Street. The 23-year-old man died at the scene. Did you see anything? Please call police with any information https://t.co/toPzUZ6hhT — Southwark Police | Central South BCU (@MPSSouthwark) December 15, 2021

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and would like to speak with witnesses in the area at the time.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 6908/14DEC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read More

The Met’s 12 crooks of Christmas advent calendar - so wrong it’s… right?

Rainham murder: Teen charged for stabbing Amandeep Mickey Singh Johal

MPs call for public inquiry into failure to stop serial killer Stephen Port