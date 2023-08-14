Manhunt Underway for Flannigan after Assault on Halton Police Officer

To apprehend a wanted suspect, the Halton Police have obtained a more recent photo of Matthew Flannigan, facing multiple charges resulting from a traffic stop incident in Burlington on July 24. The charges against Flannigan include assaulting A peace officer, causing bodily harm, and dangerous operation. Authorities urge the public not to approach him and to contact the police immediately if he is spotted.

The Halton Police had sought public assistance in locating 31-year-old Matthew Flannigan. He was described as a male, white, approximately 5'9" tall, with brown braided hair.

During the incident on July 22, a Halton police officer conducted a routine traffic stop on Plains Road East in Burlington. Subsequently, the officer had reasonable grounds to arrest Flannigan under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

However, what should have been a routine procedure turned into a violent struggle between the officer and Flannigan, leading to the officer sustaining serious, though non-life-threatening injuries. Following the altercation, Flannigan fled the scene at a high rate of speed, and his current whereabouts remain unknown.

The injured officer was promptly transported to the hospital and has since been released, but the search for Flannigan continues. In response to his alleged actions, a Warrant 1st Instance has been issued against him, including charges of possessing a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking, assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm, flight from a peace officer, and dangerous operation.

The Halton Police are now urging the public to remain vigilant and report any information that could lead to the apprehension of Matthew Flannigan. Residents are advised not to approach the suspect due to the potential risks of dealing with him directly. Instead, they are encouraged to contact the police immediately to aid in the ongoing efforts to locate and apprehend him.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter