Manhunt underway for Capitol riot suspect who ducked FBI arrest

The FBI and local police in New Jersey are hunting for a Capitol riot suspect who is allegedly on the run.

The search is underway in Helmetta township, where authorities believe Gregory Yetman, an alleged Capitol riot suspect, may be hiding. He reportedly fled on foot into the area.

Police describe Mr Yetman as a white man in his mid 40's wearing a red jacket and a baseball cap.

Law enforcement officials were reportedly attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Mr Yetman when he allegedly ran away.

Gregory Yetman of New Jersey is being sought by the FBI over his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot (screengrab/FBI)

The manhunt sent local Spotswood Public Schools into shelter in place, and brought a significant police presence to the township on Wednesday.

Police have reportedly deployed drones and are using helicopters to assist in the search.

The East Brunswick police department said on Wednesday that there was no threat to the public as of Wednesday afternoon.

“FBI Newark SWAT, Jamesburg Police Department, and Middlesex County Prosecutors Office, are currently searching for a man named Gregory Yetman in Helmetta, wanted in connection with the January 6th attack on the US Capitol. We are asking the public with information on his whereabouts to call FBI Newark at (973) 792-3000,” Jamesburg police said in a statement.

More than 780 people have already been charged with federal crimes relating to the Capitol riot. So far, more than 280 have pleaded guilty. Most of those guilty pleas were for misdemeanor charges. Others were far more serious; members of both the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers right-wing gangs were convicted on seditious conspiracy charges following the riot.