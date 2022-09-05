One suspect in Canadian stabbing massacre found dead, other brother still on the run

John Bacon, USA TODAY
5 min read

Canadian police said Monday one of the two brothers suspected in the stabbing deaths of 10 people has been found dead from injuries that were not self-inflicted. The other brother remained at large and might be wounded, they said.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray identified the deceased suspect as Damien Sanderson, 31. He said Myles Sanderson, 30, is believed to be in Regina, Saskatchewan.

A search has been underway for the brothers across three Canadian provinces Monday, when the toll of wounded from the series of stabbing attacks increased to 18 in one of the bloodiest mass killings in Canadian history.

The attacks early Sunday took place in at least 13 locations in and around the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, a sprawling province nearly the size of Texas.

The suspects had been seen Sunday driving a black Nissan Rogue in Regina, 200 miles south of where the attacks happened. Regina is about 100 miles north of the Montana border, and U.S. border officials had been notified.

"We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody," Bray said Monday before Damien Sanderson's body was found.

How the stabbing rampage began

Emergency calls began coming into dispatchers at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday and kept coming. An alert that suspects were being sought was issued in Saskatchewan at about 7 a.m. and was extended hours later to Manitoba and Alberta.

Doreen Lees, 89, said she and her daughter were on their deck Sunday morning when they believe they saw one of the suspects. A car roared down their street and a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.

“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name, and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” she said. “He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”

She offered to help but the man fled, she said.

Myles Sanderson has been sought since May

Saskatoon police say they've been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting with his parole officer and was classified as "unlawfully at large." Sanderson had served almost five years in prison for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats, police told the CBC News in Canada. He disappeared shortly after being paroled.

Both men faced at least one count each of murder and attempted murder in the attacks, and more charges were expected. Earlier, Bray said he was confident that someone in the community knows where the men are or has information that could lead to finding them. And finding them, he said, will be an important first step toward easing concerns being felt by the public across the region.

"There is a lot of grief, there's a lot of anxiety in our province and in our communities this morning," Bray said.

Killings could be linked to drugs

Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, revealed no motive for the attacks. Chief Bobby Cameron, of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, said the tragedy "is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities." Cameron urged all authorities to work to  "create safer and healthier communities for our people."

Lana Head, one of those who died, was the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of two daughters.

“It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. “I’m hurt for all this loss.”

Blackmore said some of the victims probably had been targeted by the suspects, while others had been attacked randomly.

Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers included Myles Sanderson on its wanted list.

Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Where the attacks took place

Some of the stabbings took place on the James Smith Cree Nation, which has a population of about 1,000. The village of Weldon, 15 miles to the southwest, is home to about 200 people. Both are in Saskatchewan, which sits above Montana and North Dakota. The neighboring provinces of Alberta to the west and Manitoba to the east also have been put on alert.

Trudeau, others express shock, condolences

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed condolences to those affected by the attacks. He also urged residents of the area to remain calm. "The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking," Trudeau tweeted. "I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured."

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations issued a statement saying it "sends our deepest condolences and offers a message of solidarity with the people of James Smith Cree Nation after the unspeakable violence that claimed the lives of innocent people. Our hearts break for all those impacted.”

Mass killings not as common in Canada

The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history came in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people. The 51-year-old man was shot and killed by police.

In 2019, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto. But mass killings are less common in Canada than in the United States. The gunman, now 29, was sentenced to life in prison.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Canada stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson found dead; brother not found

