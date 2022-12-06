Manhunt for Midlands man wanted after shooting two people, police say

Noah Feit
·1 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

A manhunt is underway for a Midlands man wanted on attempted murder charges following a recent shooting, the Sumter Police Department said.

Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on charges connected to a November shooting that injured two men, police said in a news release. Information about how the 43-year-old Lugoff resident was identified as the gunman was not available.

Before midnight on Nov. 11, police said officers responded to an emergency call at an Althea Circle home. That’s near the Sumter Mall on Broad Street, in an area densely packed with restaurants and retail businesses.

Officers found two men, both 29 years old, inside the home who had been shot, according to the release. Further information on their conditions was not available, but police said the men were taken to area hospitals for treatment and are recovering.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help find Hall is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In 2010, Hall pleaded guilty to a drug charge, Kershaw County court records show.

