Manhunt launched after two men killed in Brixton shooting

Police file photo

A manhunt has been launched after two men were killed following a shooting in south London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called at around 7.50pm on Sunday night to reports of gunfire on Railton Road in Brixton.

Two men were found injured. Paramedics tried to save the pair but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement said: "Police were called at about 7.50pm on Sunday, October 30 to reports of gunshots heard on Railton Road, SE24.

"Officers, including firearms officers, are in attendance along with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

"Two men were found injured at the location. Despite the efforts of emergency services, they were both pronounced dead at the scene. The nature of their injuries has not been confirmed at this time.

"Their next of kin are yet to be informed and we await formal identification.

"Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman ruled out terrorism.

Police said no arrests have been made.