Manhunt launched in Manchester after woman stabbed to death in 'callous attack'

Police tape

A manhunt is under way for a knifeman after a 44-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Greater Manchester, the second such incident in the city within 48 hours.

Officers were called to Edge Lane, Droylsden, at around 12pm on Friday to reports of a stabbing and confirmed the woman died at the scene.

Police said initial reports suggest the male suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Detectives were unable to confirm whether the victim was known to the attacker.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were working with the victim’s family and members of the public to try to establish what happened. The victim’s family were being supported by family liaison officers.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davies, Tameside’s district commander, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim. Our specialist family liaison officers are currently with the victim’s family to support them through what is an incredibly difficult time.

“GMP officers and our major incident team are working extremely hard to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident. We will do everything we can to ensure we locate the person responsible for this callous attack.

“I understand this news will come as a great shock to those in the Droylsden community. In response, you will see an increased presence of our local officers, who will be patrolling the local community on foot and in vehicles providing added reassurance to the community.”

It comes as 21-year-old Salah Eldin Adam was killed in Old Trafford on Wednesday night in a separate incident. Police believe he was fatally stabbed while helping a friend being attacked.

Locals have expressed their heartbreak over the two stabbings that have rocked the community less than 48 hours apart.

“It’s terrible,” a person who witnessed the Droylsden attack told the Manchester Evening News.

“You can’t comprehend it. So sad. There was blood everywhere. I saw someone get taken away in the air ambulance.”

Angela Rayner, the MP for the local area, said her thoughts were with the family of the 44-year-old woman killed.

“I am in contact with police as the facts continue to emerge,” she said.

“Officers will remain at the scene to reassure the community.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information, CCTV or video footage to do with the incident can contact GMP by calling 101 or visiting www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 1353 of 02/06/2023. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.