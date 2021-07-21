Manhunt after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on bus in east London

Police want to speak to this man in connection to the investigation (Metropolitan Police)

A manhunt has been launched after a teenage boy was sexually assaulted on a bus in east London.

The victim, a 15-year-old male in his school uniform, boarded the Route 179 bus near Ilford station and sat on the top deck at the rear of the bus.

The suspect followed the victim and sat next to him, allegedly trying to engage the victim in sexual conversation which he ignored.

The suspect then sexually touched the victim several times, police said as they launched an appeal.

After 20 minutes of being touched several times, the victim got off the bus and informed his mother of what had happened and police were alerted.

The suspect exited the bus several stops later at Southend Road – Woodford Green bus stop.

The incident occurred at about 7.30pm on Friday, July 2.

The victim filmed the suspect on his mobile phone and detectives have released an image of the man they wish to speak to.

He is described as a male of Eastern European appearance, about 35 years of age with receding short brown hair and roughly shaven.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Dougall, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Do you recall seeing this man in the local area? Were you on the Route 179 bus and witnessed an incident taking place? If you know or saw anything, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, please come forward to us. It is vital we identify this man.”

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is urged to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting CAD 8095/02July.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.

Read More

Man accused over Covid rave cleared after police fail to attend court

Radical preacher Anjem Choudary’s public speaking ban lifted

Two arrested on suspicion of helping ticketless fans storm Euros final