Manhunt for armed ex-soldier ends in shoot-out with police in south of France

(Independent)

An armed former soldier on the run after being accused of shooting at police in France has been “neutralised” following a 24-hour manhunt.

In a tweet on Monday, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that the wanted man, identified as 29-year-old Terry Dupin, “has been neutralised”.

The National Gendarmerie confirmed the incident, asserting that he had been “mastered” following an exchange of fire.

The force said there were “no injuries among the gendarmes” in the arrest.

#Dordogne 🚨 L'individu recherché qui avait tiré sur les #gendarmes dimanche à #LeLardinSaintLazare a été maîtrisé par le #GIGN à la suite d'un échange de tirs.

Pas de blessé parmi les gendarmes. pic.twitter.com/lgbyfRyQnW — Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) May 31, 2021

Releasing a photo of Dupin, the Gendarmerie National had said the 29-year-old was a "dangerous individuals" actively wanted for "attempted homicide".

As many as 300 gendarmes had been deployed, along with multiple helicopters, to help track Dupin down and “protect the population”, the force had said.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

