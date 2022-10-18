Manhattanite Bria is looking for a light-filled uptown apartment with a $2,4000 budget

FMDR

On this episode of In The Know: Find My Dream Room, host Will Taylor (@brightbazaar) helps Bria find a sun-drenched apartment in Upper Manhattan with enough light to keep her plants alive and thriving. Bria is looking for a one or two-bedroom apartment for up to $2,400 a month, and is hoping to find a unit that’s spacious enough for her, her partner, and their many plants. Can Will help this passionate gardener find the perfect apartment for her green thumb? Let’s find out!

Apartment number one, which Will calls “The Open Floor Plan,” is a one-bedroom apartment with a very special feature: a full backyard! The apartment rents for $2,800 a month, which is slightly over Bria’s budget. But with its private backyard, built-in air conditioning, and bright and airy living room, Bria thinks it might just be worth the extra cost. The apartment also comes with brand-new appliances, including a dishwasher!

Next up, Will shows Bria apartment number two, which he calls “The Two-Bed Penthouse.” This two-bedroom apartment rents for $2,400 a month and features bedrooms spacious enough to fit king-sized beds. The top-floor apartment also comes with a skylight, which brings in plenty of natural light, making it perfect for plants. The unit also has high ceilings and many windows, making the already-spacious unit feel even bigger. And, last but not least, it comes with a washer-dryer and dishwasher.

Finally, Will gives Bria a tour of “The Two-Bed Oasis,” which rents for $2,450 a month. This spacious two-bedroom comes with plenty of storage space, and a living room that’s big enough to fit a dining room table. The larger of the two bedrooms is not only spacious, but has two windows that let in plenty of sunlight. The kitchen, while small, features new appliances and tons of cabinet space.

Three weeks later, Bria shares that she chose apartment number three! She explains that she fell in love with it as soon as she saw how spacious and peaceful it was. “I just loved how quiet it was and how much space you got, especially for the price,” she says. “Thank you so much for your help Will, I’m so excited.”

The post Manhattanite Bria is looking for a light-filled uptown apartment with a $2,4000 budget appeared first on In The Know.