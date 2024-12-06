Manhattan visits Saint Peter's following Sydnor's 20-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4) at Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-3)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -8.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Saint Peter's after Will Sydnor scored 20 points in Manhattan's 81-77 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Peacocks have gone 1-0 at home. Saint Peter's averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaspers have gone 0-3 away from home. Manhattan ranks seventh in the MAAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydnor averaging 4.6.

Saint Peter's averages 73.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 77.9 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Saint Peter's have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Randolph is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Peacocks.

Devin Dinkins is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press