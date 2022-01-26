Manhattan Vintage Show Gets Sold

Shop Extraordinary Enterprises has acquired Manhattan Vintage, a showcase for vintage dealers held in New York City three times a year.

The Manhattan Vintage show was purchased from David Ornstein, his wife Maureen McGill, and son Adam Ornstein, who have produced the event since 2001. The purchase price was not disclosed.

More from WWD

The next show is being staged Friday and Saturday at the Metropolitan Pavilion, 215 West 18th Street in Manhattan.

Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer are the founders of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, which has a portfolio that includes Artists & Fleas, a retail showcase for makers of all types that operates continually. Artists & Fleas has five locations, in Manhattan’s Chelsea Market; the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn; Venice and Berkeley, Calif., and Atlanta.

Shop Extraordinary Enterprises also operates Regeneration, a recurring market that happens weekly and is adjacent to Artist & Fleas. Regeneration targets Gen Z, focused on sustainability and upcycled items.

A street style shopper at a past Manhattan Vintage Show. - Credit: Don Stahl/WWD

Don Stahl/WWD

Manhattan Vintage draws more than 75 dealers/vendors of vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories and textiles at each show. They come from across the U.S. and abroad, and often display high-end, hard-to-find designer pieces. The customers are collectors, designers, stylists, influencers and editors, as well as enthusiasts who love vintage and the experience of discovery.

The resale luxury market was estimated at $25 billion to $30 billion in 2020 and is expected to have an annual growth rate of 10 percent to 15 percent over the next decade, according to McKinsey.

“The show has long been a source of inspiration for me personally and professionally and we are honored to lead this show into the future,” said Abrams, cofounder of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises.

“Maureen and I have known and respected Amy and Ronen for many years. They share our passion and belief in the beauty and rarity of vintage and believe we have found the perfect successor for the future of Manhattan Vintage,” said Ornstein.

Manhattan Vintage charges $15 for advance tickets and $20 at the door. All attendees are required to wear a mask at all times and show proof of vaccination upon entry. To preview items at the show visit @thevintageshow.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.