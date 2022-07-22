Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN ) announced today that its total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $2,117,000 compared to approximately $1,713,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $404,000, or 23.6%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, approximately $1,612,000 and $1,424,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that it offers to real estate investors, and approximately $504,000 and $290,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $1,356,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,058,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.62 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $298,000, or 28.2%. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in revenue, partially offset by increases in interest expense and in general and administrative expenses.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $4,232,000 compared to approximately $3,443,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $789,000, or 22.9%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, revenues of approximately $3,256,000 and $2,867,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $976,000 and $576,000, respectively, were attributable to origination fees on such loans.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $2,781,000, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) compared to approximately $2,164,000, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.62 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $617,000, or 28.5%. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in revenue, partially offset by increases in interest expense and in general and administrative expenses.

As of June 30, 2022, total stockholders' equity was approximately $43,300,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “While we continue to present an impressive performance of no defaults since inception, we are operating in the context of new market dynamics -- interest rates are increasing, banks are tighter, and real estate developers are hesitant. We believe that in this environment, our ultra-low debt-to-equity ratio becomes a strength.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss the belief that in the current market environment, our ultra-low debt-to-equity ratio becomes a strength, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability and (x) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business is greater than anticipated. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Assets June 30, 2022

(unaudited)

December 31, 2021

(audited)

Loans receivable $ 69,303,663 $ 65,715,364 Interest receivable on loans 1,052,332 955,443 Cash

117,622 142,546 Other assets 129,536 64,745 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 289,651 317,080 Deferred financing costs, net 29,902 10,539 Total assets $ 70,922,706 $ 67,205,717

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities: Line of credit $ 19,273,526 $ 15,645,970 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $284,698 and $322,241, respectively) 5,715,301 5,677,759 Deferred origination fees 712,627 580,461 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 185,320 154,169 Operating lease liability 299,135 324,248 Dividends payable 1,436,868 1,436,868 Total liabilities 27,622,777 23,819,475 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued --- --- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,494,945 outstanding 11,757 11,757 Additional paid-in capital 45,529,278 45,522,746 Treasury stock, at cost – 262,113 shares (798,939 ) (798,939 ) Accumulated deficit (1,442,167 ) (1,349,322 ) Total stockholders’ equity 43,299,929 43,386,242 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 70,922,706 $ 67,205,717







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income from loans $ 1,612,308 $ 1,423,759 $ 3,256,097 $ 2,866,573 Origination fees 504,455 289,670 975,726 576,143 Total revenue 2,116,763 1,713,429 4,231,823 3,442,716 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 376,383 316,915 708,236 634,101 Referral fees 1,958 2,643 3,320 4,394 General and administrative expenses 386,238 339,602 747,726 648,583 Total operating costs and expenses 764,579 659,160 1,459,282 1,287,078 Income from operations 1,352,184 1,054,269 2,772,541 2,155,638 Other income 4,500 4,500 9,000 9,000 Income before income tax expense 1,356,684 1,058,769 2,781,541 2,164,638 Income tax expense (650 ) (647 ) (650 ) (647 ) Net income $ 1,356,034 $ 1,058,122 $ 2,780,891 $ 2,163,991 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 --Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: --Basic 11,494,945 9,619,945 11,494,945 9,619,945 --Diluted 11,494,945 9,619,945 11,494,945 9,619,945







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, April 1, 2022 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,526,012 262,113 $(798,939 ) $(1,361,333 ) $43,377,497 Non - cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends declared and payable (1,436,868 ) (1,436,868 ) Net income 1,356,034 1,356,034 Balance, June 30, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,529,278 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,442,167 ) $ 43,299,929

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock Retained Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, April 1, 2021 9,882,058 $9,882 $33,160,362 262,113 $(798,939 ) $ 702,020 $ 33,073,325 Non - cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends paid (1,058,194 ) (1,058,194 ) Net income 1,058,122 1,058,122 Balance, June 30, 2021 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,163,628 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ 701,948 $ 33,076,519

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2022 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,522,746 262,113 $(798,939 ) $ (1,349,322 ) $ 43,386,242 Non - cash compensation 6,532 6,532 Dividends paid (1,436,868 ) (1,436,868 ) Dividends declared and payable (1,436,868 ) (1,436,868 ) Net income 2,780,891 2,780,891 Balance, June 30, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,529,278 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,442,167 ) $ 43,299,929

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock (Accumulated Deficit) Retained Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2021 9,882,058 $9,882 $33,157,096 262,113 $(798,939 ) $ (403,849 ) $ 31,964,190 Non - cash compensation 6,532 6,532 Dividends paid (1,058,194 ) (1,058,194 ) Net income 2,163,991 2,163,991 Balance, June 30, 2021 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,163,628 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ 701,948 $ 33,076,519







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,780,891 $ 2,163,991 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 53,999 45,294 Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability 2,316 2,060 Depreciation 972 1,153 Non-cash compensation expense 6,532 6,532 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest receivable on loans (96,889) (88,502) Other assets (63,871) (56,768) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,151 (35,028) Deferred origination fees 132,166 (9,885) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,847,267 2,028,847 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short term loans (37,953,007) (15,567,677) Collections received from loans 34,364,708 20,279,776 Purchase of fixed assets (1,893) --- Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,590,192) 4,712,099 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit, net 3,627,556 (4,911,758) Dividends paid (2,873,736) (2,116,388) Deferred financing costs incurred (35,819) --- Pre-offering costs incurred --- (18,750) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 718,001 (7,046,896) Net decrease in cash (24,924) (305,950) Cash and restricted cash*, beginning of year 142,546 459,137 Cash and restricted cash*, end of period $ 117,622 $ 153,187 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Taxes paid during the period $ 650 $ 647 Interest paid during the period $ 608,902 $ 603,869 Operating leases paid during the period $ 31,786 $ 31,719 Supplemental Information – Noncash Information: Dividend declared and payable $ 1,436,868 $ ---

* At January 1, 2021, cash and restricted cash included $327,483 of restricted cash. No other periods above included restricted cash.

