Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that its total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $2,117,000 compared to approximately $1,713,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $404,000, or 23.6%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, approximately $1,612,000 and $1,424,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that it offers to real estate investors, and approximately $504,000 and $290,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $1,356,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,058,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.62 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $298,000, or 28.2%. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in revenue, partially offset by increases in interest expense and in general and administrative expenses.
Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $4,232,000 compared to approximately $3,443,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $789,000, or 22.9%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, revenues of approximately $3,256,000 and $2,867,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $976,000 and $576,000, respectively, were attributable to origination fees on such loans.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $2,781,000, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) compared to approximately $2,164,000, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.62 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $617,000, or 28.5%. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in revenue, partially offset by increases in interest expense and in general and administrative expenses.
As of June 30, 2022, total stockholders' equity was approximately $43,300,000.
Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “While we continue to present an impressive performance of no defaults since inception, we are operating in the context of new market dynamics -- interest rates are increasing, banks are tighter, and real estate developers are hesitant. We believe that in this environment, our ultra-low debt-to-equity ratio becomes a strength.”
About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss the belief that in the current market environment, our ultra-low debt-to-equity ratio becomes a strength, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability and (x) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business is greater than anticipated. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Assets
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Loans receivable
$
69,303,663
$
65,715,364
Interest receivable on loans
1,052,332
955,443
Cash
117,622
142,546
Other assets
129,536
64,745
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
289,651
317,080
Deferred financing costs, net
29,902
10,539
Total assets
$
70,922,706
$
67,205,717
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Line of credit
$
19,273,526
$
15,645,970
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $284,698 and $322,241, respectively)
5,715,301
5,677,759
Deferred origination fees
712,627
580,461
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
185,320
154,169
Operating lease liability
299,135
324,248
Dividends payable
1,436,868
1,436,868
Total liabilities
27,622,777
23,819,475
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
---
---
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,494,945 outstanding
11,757
11,757
Additional paid-in capital
45,529,278
45,522,746
Treasury stock, at cost – 262,113 shares
(798,939
)
(798,939
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,442,167
)
(1,349,322
)
Total stockholders’ equity
43,299,929
43,386,242
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
70,922,706
$
67,205,717
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months
Six Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income from loans
$
1,612,308
$
1,423,759
$
3,256,097
$
2,866,573
Origination fees
504,455
289,670
975,726
576,143
Total revenue
2,116,763
1,713,429
4,231,823
3,442,716
Operating costs and expenses:
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
376,383
316,915
708,236
634,101
Referral fees
1,958
2,643
3,320
4,394
General and administrative expenses
386,238
339,602
747,726
648,583
Total operating costs and expenses
764,579
659,160
1,459,282
1,287,078
Income from operations
1,352,184
1,054,269
2,772,541
2,155,638
Other income
4,500
4,500
9,000
9,000
Income before income tax expense
1,356,684
1,058,769
2,781,541
2,164,638
Income tax expense
(650
)
(647
)
(650
)
(647
)
Net income
$
1,356,034
$
1,058,122
$
2,780,891
$
2,163,991
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:
--Basic
$
0.12
$
0.11
$
0.24
$
0.22
--Diluted
$
0.12
$
0.11
$
0.24
$
0.22
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
--Basic
11,494,945
9,619,945
11,494,945
9,619,945
--Diluted
11,494,945
9,619,945
11,494,945
9,619,945
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Common Shares
Additional Paid in Capital
Treasury Stock
Accumulated Deficit
Totals
Shares
Amount
Shares
Cost
Balance, April 1, 2022
11,757,058
$11,757
$45,526,012
262,113
$(798,939
)
$(1,361,333
)
$43,377,497
Non - cash compensation
3,266
3,266
Dividends declared and payable
(1,436,868
)
(1,436,868
)
Net income
1,356,034
1,356,034
Balance, June 30, 2022
11,757,058
$11,757
$45,529,278
262,113
$(798,939
)
$(1,442,167
)
$43,299,929
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
Common Shares
Additional Paid in Capital
Treasury Stock
Retained Earnings
Totals
Shares
Amount
Shares
Cost
Balance, April 1, 2021
9,882,058
$9,882
$33,160,362
262,113
$(798,939
)
$ 702,020
$ 33,073,325
Non - cash compensation
3,266
3,266
Dividends paid
(1,058,194
)
(1,058,194
)
Net income
1,058,122
1,058,122
Balance, June 30, 2021
9,882,058
$9,882
$33,163,628
262,113
$(798,939
)
$ 701,948
$33,076,519
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Common Shares
Additional Paid in Capital
Treasury Stock
Accumulated Deficit
Totals
Shares
Amount
Shares
Cost
Balance, January 1, 2022
11,757,058
$11,757
$45,522,746
262,113
$(798,939
)
$ (1,349,322
)
$ 43,386,242
Non - cash compensation
6,532
6,532
Dividends paid
(1,436,868
)
(1,436,868
)
Dividends declared and payable
(1,436,868
)
(1,436,868
)
Net income
2,780,891
2,780,891
Balance, June 30, 2022
11,757,058
$11,757
$45,529,278
262,113
$(798,939
)
$(1,442,167
)
$43,299,929
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
Common Shares
Additional Paid in Capital
Treasury Stock
(Accumulated Deficit) Retained Earnings
Totals
Shares
Amount
Shares
Cost
Balance, January 1, 2021
9,882,058
$9,882
$33,157,096
262,113
$(798,939
)
$ (403,849
)
$ 31,964,190
Non - cash compensation
6,532
6,532
Dividends paid
(1,058,194
)
(1,058,194
)
Net income
2,163,991
2,163,991
Balance, June 30, 2021
9,882,058
$9,882
$33,163,628
262,113
$(798,939
)
$ 701,948
$33,076,519
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Six Months
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
2,780,891
$
2,163,991
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -
Amortization of deferred financing costs
53,999
45,294
Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability
2,316
2,060
Depreciation
972
1,153
Non-cash compensation expense
6,532
6,532
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Interest receivable on loans
(96,889)
(88,502)
Other assets
(63,871)
(56,768)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
31,151
(35,028)
Deferred origination fees
132,166
(9,885)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,847,267
2,028,847
Cash flows from investing activities:
Issuance of short term loans
(37,953,007)
(15,567,677)
Collections received from loans
34,364,708
20,279,776
Purchase of fixed assets
(1,893)
---
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(3,590,192)
4,712,099
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit, net
3,627,556
(4,911,758)
Dividends paid
(2,873,736)
(2,116,388)
Deferred financing costs incurred
(35,819)
---
Pre-offering costs incurred
---
(18,750)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
718,001
(7,046,896)
Net decrease in cash
(24,924)
(305,950)
Cash and restricted cash*, beginning of year
142,546
459,137
Cash and restricted cash*, end of period
$
117,622
$
153,187
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Taxes paid during the period
$
650
$
647
Interest paid during the period
$
608,902
$
603,869
Operating leases paid during the period
$
31,786
$
31,719
Supplemental Information – Noncash Information:
Dividend declared and payable
$
1,436,868
$ ---
* At January 1, 2021, cash and restricted cash included $327,483 of restricted cash. No other periods above included restricted cash.
