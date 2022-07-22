Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that its total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $2,117,000 compared to approximately $1,713,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $404,000, or 23.6%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, approximately $1,612,000 and $1,424,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that it offers to real estate investors, and approximately $504,000 and $290,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $1,356,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,058,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.62 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $298,000, or 28.2%. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in revenue, partially offset by increases in interest expense and in general and administrative expenses.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $4,232,000 compared to approximately $3,443,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $789,000, or 22.9%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, revenues of approximately $3,256,000 and $2,867,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $976,000 and $576,000, respectively, were attributable to origination fees on such loans.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $2,781,000, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) compared to approximately $2,164,000, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.62 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $617,000, or 28.5%. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in revenue, partially offset by increases in interest expense and in general and administrative expenses.

As of June 30, 2022, total stockholders' equity was approximately $43,300,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “While we continue to present an impressive performance of no defaults since inception, we are operating in the context of new market dynamics -- interest rates are increasing, banks are tighter, and real estate developers are hesitant. We believe that in this environment, our ultra-low debt-to-equity ratio becomes a strength.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss the belief that in the current market environment, our ultra-low debt-to-equity ratio becomes a strength, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability and (x) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business is greater than anticipated. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Assets

 

June 30, 2022
(unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2021
(audited)

Loans receivable

$

69,303,663

 

$

65,715,364

Interest receivable on loans

 

1,052,332

 

 

955,443

Cash

 

117,622

 

 

142,546

Other assets

 

129,536

 

 

64,745

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

 

289,651

 

 

317,080

Deferred financing costs, net

 

29,902

 

 

10,539

Total assets

$

70,922,706

 

$

67,205,717

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of credit

$

19,273,526

 

 

$

15,645,970

 

Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $284,698 and $322,241, respectively)

 

5,715,301

 

 

 

5,677,759

 

Deferred origination fees

 

712,627

 

 

 

580,461

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

185,320

 

 

 

154,169

 

Operating lease liability

 

299,135

 

 

 

324,248

 

Dividends payable

 

1,436,868

 

 

 

1,436,868

 

Total liabilities

 

27,622,777

 

 

 

23,819,475

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

---

 

 

 

---

 

Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,494,945 outstanding

 

11,757

 

 

 

11,757

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

45,529,278

 

 

 

45,522,746

 

Treasury stock, at cost – 262,113 shares

 

(798,939

)

 

 

(798,939

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,442,167

)

 

 

(1,349,322

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

43,299,929

 

 

 

43,386,242

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

70,922,706

 

 

$

67,205,717

 



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

 

Three Months
Ended June 30,

Six Months
Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Interest income from loans

$

1,612,308

 

$

1,423,759

 

$

3,256,097

 

$

2,866,573

 

Origination fees

 

504,455

 

 

289,670

 

 

975,726

 

 

576,143

 

Total revenue

 

2,116,763

 

 

1,713,429

 

 

4,231,823

 

 

3,442,716

 

 

        

        

 

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs

 

376,383

 

 

316,915

 

 

708,236

 

 

634,101

 

Referral fees

 

1,958

 

 

2,643

 

 

3,320

 

 

4,394

 

General and administrative expenses

 

386,238

 

 

339,602

 

 

747,726

 

 

648,583

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

764,579

 

 

659,160

 

 

1,459,282

 

 

1,287,078

 

Income from operations

 

1,352,184

 

 

1,054,269

 

 

2,772,541

 

 

2,155,638

 

Other income

 

4,500

 

 

4,500

 

 

9,000

 

 

9,000

 

Income before income tax expense

 

1,356,684

 

 

1,058,769

 

 

2,781,541

 

 

2,164,638

 

Income tax expense

 

(650

)

 

(647

)

 

(650

)

 

(647

)

Net income

$

1,356,034

 

$

1,058,122

 

$

2,780,891

 

$

2,163,991

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:

 

 

 

 

--Basic

$

0.12

 

$

0.11

 

$

         0.24

 

$

         0.22

 

--Diluted

$

0.12

 

$

0.11

 

$

0.24

 

$

0.22

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

--Basic

 

11,494,945

 

 

9,619,945

 

 

11,494,945

 

 

9,619,945

 

--Diluted

 

11,494,945

 

 

9,619,945

 

 

11,494,945

 

 

9,619,945

 



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

 

Common Shares

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Accumulated Deficit

Totals

 

Shares

Amount

 

Shares

Cost

 

 

Balance, April 1, 2022

11,757,058

$11,757

$45,526,012

262,113

$(798,939

)

$(1,361,333

)

$43,377,497

 

Non - cash compensation

 

 

 

3,266

 

 

 

 

3,266

 

Dividends declared and payable

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,436,868

)

 

(1,436,868

)

Net income

                 

              

                   

             

                   

 

1,356,034

 

 

1,356,034

 

Balance, June 30, 2022

11,757,058

$11,757

$45,529,278

262,113

$(798,939

)

$(1,442,167

)

$43,299,929

 

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

 

Common Shares

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Totals

 

Shares

Amount

 

Shares

Cost

 

 

Balance, April 1, 2021

9,882,058

$9,882

$33,160,362

262,113

$(798,939

)

$ 702,020

 

$ 33,073,325

 

Non - cash compensation

 

 

 

3,266

 

 

 

 

3,266

 

Dividends paid

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,058,194

)

 

(1,058,194

)

Net income

               

            

                    

             

                   

 

1,058,122

 

 

1,058,122

 

Balance, June 30, 2021

9,882,058

$9,882

$33,163,628

262,113

$(798,939

)

$ 701,948

 

$33,076,519

 

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

 

Common Shares

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Accumulated Deficit

Totals

 

Shares

Amount

 

Shares

Cost

 

 

Balance, January 1, 2022

11,757,058

$11,757

$45,522,746

262,113

$(798,939

)

$ (1,349,322

)

$ 43,386,242

 

Non - cash compensation

 

 

 

6,532

 

 

 

 

6,532

 

Dividends paid

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,436,868

)

 

(1,436,868

)

Dividends declared and payable

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,436,868

)

 

(1,436,868

)

Net income

                 

             

                    

             

                  

 

2,780,891

 

 

2,780,891

 

Balance, June 30, 2022

11,757,058

$11,757

$45,529,278

262,113

$(798,939

)

$(1,442,167

)

$43,299,929

 

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

 

Common Shares

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

(Accumulated Deficit) Retained Earnings

Totals

 

Shares

Amount

 

Shares

Cost

 

 

Balance, January 1, 2021

9,882,058

$9,882

$33,157,096

262,113

$(798,939

)

$ (403,849

)

$ 31,964,190

 

Non - cash compensation

 

 

 

6,532

 

 

 

 

6,532

 

Dividends paid

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,058,194

)

 

(1,058,194

)

Net income

               

           

                   

            

                   

 

2,163,991

 

 

2,163,991

 

Balance, June 30, 2021

9,882,058

$9,882

$33,163,628

262,113

$(798,939

)

$ 701,948

 

$33,076,519

 



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

 

 

Six Months
Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

2,780,891

 

$

2,163,991

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -

 

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

53,999

 

45,294

Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability

 

2,316

 

2,060

Depreciation

 

972

 

1,153

Non-cash compensation expense

 

6,532

 

6,532

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Interest receivable on loans

 

(96,889)

 

(88,502)

Other assets

 

(63,871)

 

(56,768)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

31,151

 

(35,028)

Deferred origination fees

 

132,166

 

(9,885)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

2,847,267

 

2,028,847

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Issuance of short term loans

 

(37,953,007)

 

(15,567,677)

Collections received from loans

 

34,364,708

 

20,279,776

Purchase of fixed assets

 

(1,893)

 

---

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(3,590,192)

 

4,712,099

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit, net

 

3,627,556

 

(4,911,758)

Dividends paid

 

(2,873,736)

 

(2,116,388)

Deferred financing costs incurred

 

(35,819)

 

---

Pre-offering costs incurred

 

---

 

(18,750)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

718,001

 

(7,046,896)

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash

 

(24,924)

 

(305,950)

Cash and restricted cash*, beginning of year

 

142,546

 

459,137

Cash and restricted cash*, end of period

 

$

117,622

 

$

153,187

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

 

Taxes paid during the period

 

$

650

 

$

647

Interest paid during the period

 

$

608,902

 

$

603,869

Operating leases paid during the period

 

$

31,786

 

$

31,719

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Information – Noncash Information:

 

 

 

 

Dividend declared and payable

 

$

1,436,868

 

$ ---

* At January 1, 2021, cash and restricted cash included $327,483 of restricted cash. No other periods above included restricted cash.

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.


CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO Vanessa Kao, CFO (516) 444-3400


