Manhattan Associates Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Earnings
RPO Bookings Increase 117% over Prior Year on Strong Demand
Company Raises 2021 Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance
ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $166.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q2 2021 was $0.48 compared to $0.30 for Q2 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q2 2021 was $0.61 compared to $0.40 in Q2 2020.
“Q2 was another solid quarter of growth for Manhattan Associates resulting in record total revenue and record earnings per share. These results exceeded our expectations and were strong compared to our previous all-time record in Q2 2019, preceding the COVID pandemic,” said Manhattan Associates President and CEO Eddie Capel.
“Accelerating demand for our suite of Manhattan Active® omnichannel, inventory and supply chain cloud solutions drove record Q2 bookings with RPO increasing 117% to $489 million.” Mr. Capel continued, “With our business momentum strengthening and revenue visibility increasing, we are again raising our 2021 guidance.”
SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:
Consolidated total revenue was $166.1 million for Q2 2021, compared to $135.6 million for Q2 2020.
Cloud subscription revenue was $28.6 million for Q2 2021, compared to $18.5 million for Q2 2020.
License revenue was $8.8 million for Q2 2021, compared to $5.7 million for Q2 2020.
Services revenue was $84.7 million for Q2 2021, compared to $71.8 million for Q2 2020.
GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.48 for Q2 2021, compared to $0.30 for Q2 2020.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.61 for Q2 2021, compared to $0.40 for Q2 2020.
GAAP operating income was $39.4 million for Q2 2021, compared to $26.7 million for Q2 2020.
Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $50.2 million for Q2 2021, compared to $34.3 million for Q2 2020.
Cash flow from operations was $45.5 million for Q2 2021, compared to $48.8 million for Q2 2020. Days Sales Outstanding was 62 days at June 30, 2021, compared to 61 days at March 31, 2021.
Cash totaled $209.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $197.2 million at March 31, 2021.
During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 243,273 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $32.9 million. In July 2021, our Board authorized the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of the Company’s common stock.
SIX MONTH 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:
Consolidated total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $323.0 million, compared to $289.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Cloud subscription revenue was $55.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $35.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
License revenue was $16.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $15.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Services revenue was $165.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $159.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $0.83, compared to $0.65 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.80 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
GAAP operating income was $64.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $50.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $85.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $66.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Cash flow from operations was $85.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $60.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 457,695 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $59.9 million.
2021 GUIDANCE
Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2021:
Guidance Range - 2021 Full Year
($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS)
$ Range
% Growth Range
Total revenue - current guidance
$
643
$
650
10%
11%
Total revenue - previous guidance
$
625
$
640
Operating Margin:
GAAP operating margin - current guidance
18.8
%
19.4
%
Equity-based compensation
6.7
%
6.6
%
Adjusted operating margin(1) - current guidance
25.5
%
26.0
%
GAAP operating margin - previous guidance
14.2
%
15.4
%
Equity-based compensation
6.8
%
6.6
%
Adjusted operating margin(1) - previous guidance
21.0
%
22.0
%
Diluted earnings per share (EPS):
GAAP EPS - current guidance
$
1.50
$
1.56
10%
15%
Equity-based compensation, net of tax
0.57
0.57
Excess tax benefit on stock vesting
(0.07
)
(0.07
)
Adjusted EPS(1) - current guidance
$
2.00
$
2.06
14%
17%
GAAP EPS - previous guidance
$
1.10
$
1.20
Equity-based compensation, net of tax
0.60
0.60
Excess tax benefit on stock vesting
(0.10
)
(0.10
)
Adjusted EPS(1) - previous guidance
$
1.60
$
1.70
(1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of these items if applicable.
Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. We note in particular that the severity, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult to predict at this time. In addition, those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.
Manhattan Associates will make its earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance above, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.
GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION
The Company provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, and (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.
ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.
Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2021 Guidance,” any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy, our business prospects following the pandemic, statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: the risk that the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ultimate effects on the global economy, our customers and our business, may be worse than expected; risks related to transitioning our business from a traditional perpetual license software company (generally hosted by our customers on their own premises and equipment) to a subscription/cloud-based software-as-a-service model; disruption in the retail sector; the possible effect of new U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries (and possible responsive tariffs on U.S. exports by other countries) on international commerce; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue:
Cloud subscriptions
$
28,595
$
18,503
$
55,238
$
35,763
Software license
8,823
5,681
16,661
15,416
Maintenance
37,732
35,898
73,891
71,642
Services
84,703
71,778
165,062
159,184
Hardware
6,261
3,770
12,112
7,528
Total revenue
166,114
135,630
322,964
289,533
Costs and expenses:
Cost of software license
556
591
1,112
1,146
Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services
70,072
62,434
143,581
136,710
Research and development
23,213
19,931
47,473
43,259
Sales and marketing
13,750
9,709
27,146
22,797
General and administrative
17,082
14,016
34,651
30,130
Depreciation and amortization
2,084
2,257
4,219
4,603
Total costs and expenses
126,757
108,938
258,182
238,645
Operating income
39,357
26,692
64,782
50,888
Other income (loss), net
306
(158
)
13
1,262
Income before income taxes
39,663
26,534
64,795
52,150
Income tax provision
9,070
7,330
11,559
10,416
Net income
$
30,593
$
19,204
$
53,236
$
41,734
Basic earnings per share
$
0.48
$
0.30
$
0.84
$
0.66
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.48
$
0.30
$
0.83
$
0.65
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
63,537
63,509
63,591
63,550
Diluted
64,276
64,126
64,371
64,234
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating income
$
39,357
$
26,692
$
64,782
$
50,888
Equity-based compensation (a)
10,709
7,492
20,760
15,056
Purchase amortization (c)
107
110
214
217
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)
$
50,173
$
34,294
$
85,756
$
66,161
Income tax provision
$
9,070
$
7,330
$
11,559
$
10,416
Equity-based compensation (a)
1,478
759
2,896
1,649
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)
402
60
4,057
3,742
Purchase amortization (c)
26
27
53
54
Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP)
$
10,976
$
8,176
$
18,565
$
15,861
Net income
$
30,593
$
19,204
$
53,236
$
41,734
Equity-based compensation (a)
9,231
6,733
17,864
13,407
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)
(402
)
(60
)
(4,057
)
(3,742
)
Purchase amortization (c)
81
82
161
163
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
39,503
$
25,959
$
67,204
$
51,562
Diluted EPS
$
0.48
$
0.30
$
0.83
$
0.65
Equity-based compensation (a)
0.14
0.10
0.28
0.21
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)
(0.01
)
-
(0.06
)
(0.06
)
Purchase amortization (c)
-
-
-
-
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
$
0.61
$
0.40
$
1.04
$
0.80
Fully diluted shares
64,276
64,126
64,371
64,234
(a)
Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include this expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of services
$
3,513
$
2,326
$
6,792
$
4,611
Research and development
2,116
1,522
4,108
3,063
Sales and marketing
1,111
756
2,125
1,559
General and administrative
3,969
2,888
7,735
5,823
Total equity-based compensation
$
10,709
$
7,492
$
20,760
$
15,056
(b)
Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we excluded equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also excluded the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.
(c)
Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
209,343
$
204,705
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,178 and $3,497, at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
113,955
109,202
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
23,934
20,134
Total current assets
347,232
334,041
Property and equipment, net
15,115
17,903
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,744
31,470
Goodwill, net
62,246
62,252
Deferred income taxes
3,975
5,760
Other assets
17,685
13,986
Total assets
$
474,997
$
465,412
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
22,031
$
17,805
Accrued compensation and benefits
49,728
41,962
Accrued and other liabilities
18,915
21,181
Deferred revenue
125,993
114,164
Income taxes payable
194
1,874
Total current liabilities
216,861
196,986
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
24,959
27,843
Other non-current liabilities
20,727
21,686
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding in 2021 and 2020
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 63,397,603 and 63,527,186 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
634
635
Retained earnings
231,035
236,524
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,219
)
(18,262
)
Total shareholders' equity
212,450
218,897
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
474,997
$
465,412
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities:
Net income
$
53,236
$
41,734
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,219
4,603
Equity-based compensation
20,760
15,056
Loss on disposal of equipment
-
10
Deferred income taxes
1,768
4,234
Unrealized foreign currency gain
(1,029
)
(741
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(5,289
)
(7,469
)
Other assets
(7,912
)
(619
)
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
9,592
(21,787
)
Income taxes
(1,952
)
568
Deferred revenue
12,002
24,799
Net cash provided by operating activities
85,395
60,388
Investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,171
)
(1,752
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,171
)
(1,752
)
Financing activities:
Purchase of common stock
(79,486
)
(43,155
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(79,486
)
(43,155
)
Foreign currency impact on cash
(100
)
(2,521
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
4,638
12,960
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
204,705
110,678
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
209,343
$
123,638
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
1. Continuing Impact of COVID-19:
Regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain cautious about the global recovery, which we expect to be protracted.
Our results for the first six months exceeded our expectations due to solid demand for our cloud solutions. Our solutions are mission critical, supporting complex global supply chains. Favorable secular tailwinds, such as the digital transformation of businesses in manufacturing, wholesale and retail, coupled with our commitment to investing in organic innovation to deliver leading cloud supply chain, inventory and omnichannel commerce solutions, are in synergistic alignment with current market demand. This alignment contributed to higher demand and strong win rates for our solutions for the period.
We remain committed to investing in our business to drive customer success and expand our total addressable market, which we believe will position us well to achieve long-term sustainable growth and earnings.
2. GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
YTD
GAAP Diluted EPS
$
0.35
$
0.30
$
0.39
$
0.32
$
1.36
$
0.35
$
0.48
$
0.83
Adjustments to GAAP:
Equity-based compensation
0.10
0.10
0.13
0.13
0.46
0.13
0.14
0.28
Tax benefit of stock awards vested
(0.06
)
-
-
-
(0.06
)
(0.06
)
(0.01
)
(0.06
)
Purchase amortization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.51
$
0.45
$
1.76
$
0.43
$
0.61
$
1.04
Fully Diluted Shares
64,342
64,126
64,427
64,484
64,333
64,466
64,276
64,371
3. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
YTD
Revenue:
Americas
$
123,146
$
107,368
$
121,168
$
114,257
$
465,939
$
122,813
$
132,308
$
255,121
EMEA
24,313
21,558
21,721
25,990
93,582
28,434
27,190
55,624
APAC
6,444
6,704
6,868
6,835
26,851
5,603
6,616
12,219
$
153,903
$
135,630
$
149,757
$
147,082
$
586,372
$
156,850
$
166,114
$
322,964
GAAP Operating Income:
Americas
$
16,282
$
18,984
$
27,296
$
18,547
$
81,109
$
16,116
$
28,590
$
44,706
EMEA
6,313
5,515
5,319
7,490
24,637
8,374
8,643
17,017
APAC
1,601
2,193
2,361
2,160
8,315
935
2,124
3,059
$
24,196
$
26,692
$
34,976
$
28,197
$
114,061
$
25,425
$
39,357
$
64,782
Adjustments (pre-tax):
Americas:
Equity-based compensation
$
7,564
$
7,492
$
9,012
$
9,287
$
33,355
$
10,051
$
10,709
$
20,760
Purchase amortization
107
110
107
105
429
107
107
214
$
7,671
$
7,602
$
9,119
$
9,392
$
33,784
$
10,158
$
10,816
$
20,974
Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income:
Americas
$
23,953
$
26,586
$
36,415
$
27,939
$
114,893
$
26,274
$
39,406
$
65,680
EMEA
6,313
5,515
5,319
7,490
24,637
8,374
8,643
17,017
APAC
1,601
2,193
2,361
2,160
8,315
935
2,124
3,059
$
31,867
$
34,294
$
44,095
$
37,589
$
147,845
$
35,583
$
50,173
$
85,756
4. Impact of Currency Fluctuation
The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
YTD
Revenue
$
(988
)
$
(777
)
$
1,165
$
1,946
$
1,346
$
2,932
$
3,209
$
6,141
Costs and expenses
(996
)
(1,430
)
291
918
(1,217
)
2,000
2,442
4,442
Operating income
8
653
874
1,028
2,563
932
767
1,699
Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income
1,348
(193
)
(913
)
(639
)
(397
)
(287
)
315
28
$
1,356
$
460
$
(39
)
$
389
$
2,166
$
645
$
1,082
$
1,727
Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
YTD
Operating income
$
308
$
895
$
601
$
445
$
2,249
$
79
$
(294
)
$
(215
)
Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income
1,450
262
(1,165
)
(381
)
166
315
535
850
Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee
$
1,758
$
1,157
$
(564
)
$
64
$
2,415
$
394
$
241
$
635
5. Other income includes the following components (in thousands):
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
YTD
Interest income
$
68
$
28
$
8
$
(6
)
$
98
$
(15
)
$
(10
)
$
(25
)
Foreign currency gains (losses)
1,348
(193
)
(913
)
(639
)
(397
)
(287
)
315
28
Other non-operating income (expense)
4
7
14
(11
)
14
9
1
10
Total other income (loss)
$
1,420
$
(158
)
$
(891
)
$
(656
)
$
(285
)
$
(293
)
$
306
$
13
6. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
YTD
Capital expenditures
$
1,245
$
507
$
176
$
802
$
2,730
$
569
$
602
$
1,171
7. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):
2020
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
YTD
Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program
337
-
-
-
337
214
244
458
Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units
219
2
4
-
225
172
1
173
Total shares purchased
556
2
4
-
562
386
245
631
Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program
$
25,000
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
25,000
$
26,988
$
32,894
$
59,882
Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units
18,032
123
368
38
18,561
19,414
190
19,604
Total cash paid for shares repurchased
$
43,032
$
123
$
368
$
38
$
43,561
$
46,402
$
33,084
$
79,486
8. Remaining Performance Obligations
We disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Our reported performance obligations primarily represent cloud subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Our deferred revenue on the balance sheet primarily relates to our maintenance contracts, which are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Remaining Performance Obligations
$
202,793
$
225,470
$
257,287
$
308,761
$
421,196
$
488,718
