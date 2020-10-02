Manhandling of Rahul Gandhi is gangrape of democracy, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was manhandled and stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Gandhi's collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it is a "gangrape" of country's democracy.

"Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support Police's behaviour with him...His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it is gangrape of the country's democracy," said Raut.

"We should not forget that Rahul Gandi is Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son. Both of them have sacrificed for the country. The country will never forgive this behaviour done to Rahul Gandhi. The way in which action is being taken against Rahul Gandhi and others who raise voice is against the democracy of the country," he added.

A case has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway here while they were on the way to meet the Hathras incident victim's family, who had died while receiving treatment in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. Gandhis were later released.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim's family. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was "no lathi charge" on anyone.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to injuries in the Safdarjung Hospital where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. (ANI)