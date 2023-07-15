Mangoes are not only sublime, but they’re packed with good stuff for your skin, heart

Count me among the hundreds of mango lovers who braved the heat and went to the Fairchild Gardens mango festival last weekend. My best mango tree has not started dropping fruit yet so I have at least a month more of golden orange goodness.

Can something so delicious, that people line up for it in blazing heat also be good for you? Yes, it can.

This once again proves the point that nutritious can be delicious. A ¾ cup serving of mango has 70 calories, no fat or sodium, 1 gram of protein and 2 grams of fiber. It rivals citrus for vitamin C. That same ¾ cup of mango provides 67% of your daily vitamin C requirement.

Their rich color is an indicator of their high beta-carotene content. Your skin loves beta carotene. It can slow down aging and promote new cell growth. Some suggest putting slices of mango on your face for a skin pick-me-up. Other polyphenols in a mango are lutein, anthocyanins and flavonoids.

Polyphenols promote heart health and reduce cancer risk. A study from a few years ago demonstrated that mangoes help with constipation. Five grams of fiber from mango was more effective than five grams of fiber from psyllium in relieving constipation.

Mangoes are in the cashew family, which also includes poison ivy and poison oak. The skin, leaves, and even stems contain urushiol, an oil that can cause a skin reaction. A mango rash usually presents as redness, itching and minor discomfort. Many people who react to the skin of the mango can safely eat one. Have a friend peel it for you or wear gloves.

We might only have another month of delicious local mangoes but you can always find them in the freezer case. Frozen mangoes are perfect for smoothies and when defrosted, add goodness to sauces, main courses and deserts.

Go to www.mango.org for recipes, tips on cutting and storage and lots of tempting recipes.

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Miami.