Mango lassi is the perfect creamy drink on a hot day

Refreshing, nutritious and easy to make, mango lassi is a yogurt-based beverage that’s truly an all-around winner. A flavorful twist on your classic smoothie, mango lassi is the perfect drink to blend up during the warmer months, but it’ll hit the spot all year round. If you’re looking for a delicious new reason to break out your blender, definitely give this mango lassi a spin!

Ingredients

1 ½ cups mango cubes

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup milk or water

4 teaspoons sugar

Pinch of cardamom powder

Crushed pistachios

Tools

Instructions

Add mangoes, Greek yogurt, milk or water, sugar, cardamom and ice cubes to a blender, and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass, and top with a pinch of crushed pistachios. Enjoy!

