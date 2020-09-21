The Manganese Battery Hill Project in New Brunswick, Canada Celebrates Elon Musk Tesla Battery Day

Martin Kepman Elon Musk Battery Day

“We are excited about Tesla’s battery day here at Battery Hill,” said Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy. “Tesla’s Million-Mile Battery is being talked about in EV and Battery circles. Jeff Dahn and his team have come up big for Tesla recently with electrolyte solutions and new studies that show revolutionary energy density measures. We believe manganese has the X factor for EV batteries: low cost, high energy density, and long battery life.”

The Future - Manganese-Reliant Battery Technologies

Toronto, Canada , Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN)(FSE: 9SC2)(OTC: MNXXF), A Canadian company's 100%-owned Battery Hill property near Woodstock, NB, waits to learn the news of Elon Musk’s predictions, Tesla visionary, as he rolls out his future plans and ideas on replacing cobalt with manganese.

A Lesson on the Cobalt-Free Battery

To help the public understand the advantages of manganese over cobalt for electric vehicles, we have put together a list of its benefits. According to a University of Austin source published in Science News on July 16, 2020, “For decades, researchers have looked for ways to eliminate cobalt from the high-energy batteries that power electronic devices, due to its high cost and the human rights ramifications of its mining. But past attempts haven’t lived up to the performance standards of batteries with cobalt.” “Researchers from the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas-Austin say they’ve cracked the code to a cobalt-free, high-energy lithium-ion battery, eliminating cobalt and opening the door to reducing the costs of producing batteries while boosting performance in some ways. The team reported a new class of cathodes — the electrode in a battery where all the cobalt typically resides — anchored by high nickel content. The cathode in their study is 89% nickel. Manganese and aluminum make up the other key elements. More nickel in a battery means it can store more energy. That increased energy density can lead to longer battery life for a phone or greater range for an electric vehicle with each charge.” When high grade, high-purity manganese is used as a primary cathode material in lithium-ion manganese batteries or NCM batteries, it offers high performance. While manganese is an essential ingredient in steel, the demand for nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) electric vehicle batteries and lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries will be the catalyst for this metal.



Is Manganese the Clear Choice of the Future?

