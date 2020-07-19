Mangal Pandey Birth Anniversary 2020: Interesting Facts About the Great Indian Soldier Who Inspired India’s Independence Struggle

Mangal Pandey is of the most remembered Indian soldier who came forward to fight against the British rule in India. Pandey, who was born on July 19, 1827, in a Brahmin family, had joined the British East India Company at the age of 18 as a soldier. He is known for standing up against the British rule and sparking the Indian rebellion of 1857, which inspired the struggle for Independence in India. As per history, Pandey rebelled against some English officers and reminded fellow Indians of their self-respect. On the special occasion of Mangal Pandey's birthday, let us tell you about some interesting facts about the brace Indian soldier.

Mangal Pandey had planned a rebellion against the British rule on March 29, 1857. The furious Indian soldier had threatened to kill any British officer he comes across. In 1849, Mangal Pandey joined the army of the British East India Company. Pandey had joined the 34th Bengal Native Infantry regiment as a Sepoy of the British East India Company He Joined the Bengal Army in the year 1949 and was a private soldier in the 5th company of the regiment It was on March 29, 1857 that Mangal attacked the British Officers in Barrackpore, North Kolkata The Government of India issued a commemorative stamp in 1984 to honour his contribution in Indian Freedom Struggle A film based on the sequence of events that led to the Mutiny was made and released on August 12, 2005 by the name of Mangal Pandey: The Rising Modern Indian nationalists portray Pandey as the mastermind behind a conspiracy to revolt against the British The Indian rebellion of 1857 broke out as Indian soldiers started revolting in various parts of the country. Mangal Pandey was sentenced to death after his arrest and was executed by hanging on April 8, 1857. He was to be executed on April 18, 1857, but the British were afraid that another revolt would break out if he was alive.