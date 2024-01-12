Manel Kape says illness, antibiotics led to UFC Fight Night 234 weight miss
UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape missed weight Friday morning, leading to the first UFC fight cancellation of 2024.
Kape (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) was scheduled to compete against Matheus Nicolau in an important co-headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but Kape missed the flyweight limit by 3.5 pounds. Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) initially accepted a 25 percent fine, but the promotion later announced the fight was scrapped.
Kape posted a statement on Instagram, in which he said an illness and the use of antibiotics affected his training regimen, ultimately leading to the second weight miss of his UFC career. He also stated he would give Nicolau his entire purse to save the fight, but that did not happen.
Read Kape’s full statement below:
Guys, I couldn’t make the weight this time, two weeks ago I was extremely sick due to a virus that happened here in Las Vegas, And I had to stay out of training for 5 days and filling myself with antibiotics,
not only affected me but many of my training partners .
My coaches and my manager thought it was better for me to cancel the fight due to the state I was in. But I decided to move on and not cancel. My opponent didn’t accept to fight or accept my purse.
I would give him my entire purse if he wants to fight. But things are as they are, and i take all the responsibilities.
Last year I had 5 fights canceled one of them my opponent was 11 LB above, even so I agreed to fight.
. Thank you to all the @ufcpi nutritionists who tried everything for me to make the weight.
See you guys Soon 🙏🏾