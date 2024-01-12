Manel Kape says illness, antibiotics led to UFC Fight Night 234 weight miss

Guys, I couldn’t make the weight this time, two weeks ago I was extremely sick due to a virus that happened here in Las Vegas, And I had to stay out of training for 5 days and filling myself with antibiotics,

not only affected me but many of my training partners .

My coaches and my manager thought it was better for me to cancel the fight due to the state I was in. But I decided to move on and not cancel. My opponent didn’t accept to fight or accept my purse.

I would give him my entire purse if he wants to fight. But things are as they are, and i take all the responsibilities.

Last year I had 5 fights canceled one of them my opponent was 11 LB above, even so I agreed to fight.

. Thank you to all the @ufcpi nutritionists who tried everything for me to make the weight.

See you guys Soon 🙏🏾