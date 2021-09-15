Mandy Moore's Go-To Mascara Looks Like You're Wearing Falsies — and I'm One of the Thousands of Fans

Mandy Moore

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images Mandy Moore

I don't know about you, but the last year and then some has really made me reevaluate my daily makeup routine. Early in the pandemic, I rarely put anything on my face (save for a little mascara and blush here and there), and strangely enough, I actually started to miss the act of applying makeup. Eventually, though, I found a good balance between no makeup and, well, makeup, and like Mandy Moore's clean beauty routine, mine included a particular mascara that made it look like I was wearing falsies.

Moore took to her Instagram Stories earlier this month to break down her five-minute clean beauty routine. It seems she, much like I, doesn't want to spend hours in front of the mirror — and she also doesn't want to put any harmful ingredients on her skin (hence the "clean" part). The This Is Us actress used a total of seven products, and the end result was an effortless beauty look (with bold lashes and glossy lips) that I've been emulating ever since.

The standout product Moore used that caught my attention was the Beautycounter Think Big All-in-One Mascara, the brand's biggest (and boldest) launch of 2021. Since dropping in August, the mascara has already received close to 1,000 five-star ratings and earned the stamp of approval from celebs like Moore and beauty editors.

Beauty Products

Courtesy

Shop now: $27; beautycounter.com

The mascara provides everything you want in a tube and more. I'm talking lift, length, and volume, so much so that you won't even need to use your curling wand to get that coveted swoop nor will you have to coat your lashes more than two times to achieve volume and length that would require at least five swipes from regular ol' mascaras. The brush is also extremely soft and somehow picks up the perfect amount of formula with each dip.

It clearly does its job, plain and simple, but it's made even better thanks to its clean, long-lasting, and smudge-free formula (read more about Beautycounter's clean makeup mission here), cute container, and the fact that Moore is a fan.

Other standout beauty staples that made it into Moore's lineup include the Merit Shade Slicks glosses that I also love and swear make my lips look fuller, the popular Kosas Air Brow, and a PYT eyeshadow palette that might be the last palette you'll ever need.

As Moore proves, a really good mascara (plus a handful of staples like eyeshadow, brow tint, and gloss) is enough to give you an oomph without spending too much time in front of the mirror. Shop more of her makeup essentials below.

Beauty Products

Courtesy

Shop now: $24; meritbeauty.com

Beauty Products

Courtesy

Shop now: $22; nordstrom.com

Beauty Products

Courtesy

Shop now: $28; pytbeauty.com