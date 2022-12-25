Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'

Georgia Slater
·2 min read

Mandy Moore is enjoying her first Christmas as a family of four.

The This Is Us star, 38, shared photos from her family's holiday festivities on Sunday, featuring her two little boys, Gus, 22 months, and newborn Ozzie, 9 weeks, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

In the sweet photos, Moore cradles Ozzie while Goldsmith holds Gus, and the family of four smiles in front of their Christmas tree together. A second photo shows Gus adorably leaning over to give his baby brother a kiss on the head.

"From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!" wrote Moore.

In photos on her Instagram Stories, Moore sits with Ozzie while Gus opens his presents and Goldsmith looks on. "Anything 'Toy Story' themed or anything with wheels was the biggest hit for Goose."

"This guy still smells amazing after 4,000 spit ups," the actress added on a sweet photo of Ozzie in a baby bouncer.

RELATED: Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Express Their 'Gratitude' on First Thanksgiving as Family of 4

In additional family snaps on her Stories, Moore teased, "Trying to get a family picture is considerably tougher these days."

"Very grateful for this family of mine," she added.

Last month, Moore expressed how grateful she is for her family as they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

Moore shared adorable snaps on Instagram, featuring her Goldsmith as well as their sons. The mom of two also shared a photo of the whole family in bed together.

"Thankful doesn't even begin to cover it," she wrote on Instagram. "Not sure what I did to deserve these 3 (and so many other wonderful parts of life) but I try to live in the gratitude every day. Wishing you and yours a celebration of love and good food today. Xo"

Moore and Goldsmith, 37, welcomed their second baby together in late October.

"Ozzie is here!" Moore wrote the sweet birth announcement at the time, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

In the days following Ozzie's birth, the This Is Us star shared a heartwarming picture of Gus holding his new baby brother in his lap, beaming with a huge smile as he looked lovingly at the infant. Moore and Goldsmith smiled alongside Gus as they helped the toddler hold little Ozzie, who was swaddled comfortably in a blanket.

"Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎," Moore captioned the adorable sibling photo on Instagram.

