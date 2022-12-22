Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus Cuddling Brother Ozzie: 'Only Holiday Gifts I Need'

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore's son Gus is already the best big brother to baby Ozzie.

The This Is Us star, 38, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Thursday showing son Gus, 22 months, sweetly cuddling his brother Ozzie, 8 weeks, as they sit on a couch together.

In the cute shot, Gus smiles as he wraps his arm around Ozzie, who rests his head on his big brother's shoulder. "Happy Holidays from the Goldsmith boys," wrote Moore, who shares her sons with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The actress also shared a snap of her sitting with her two boys, smiling as she holds Ozzie's hand and Gus gives his brother a kiss on the head.

"The only Holiday gifts I need... (Besides some Coffee maybe)," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Says 'Dreamy' Son Ozzie, 2 Months, Has Her 'Thinking About Doing It All Over Again'

Last week, Moore shared a sweet video of Ozzie on Instagram as she entertained the idea of growing her family again because of her "dreamy" 2-month-old.

In the caption to her short video, where Ozzie coos at his mom as she says, "Good morning, sir," Moore wrote, "This sweet Angel baby is 2 months old today and he's a GIANT bundle of snuggles, who demands food at all times, rolls over the instant you put him on his tummy, is a dynamite traveler, sleeper and set baby, seems genuinely impressed with his big brother, loves to fall asleep in anyone's arms and is generally so smooshy and dreamy he has Mom thinking about doing it all over again 😳."

"We're so grateful for all you are and can't wait for more, sweetest Ozzie!!" she concluded the post.

Moore reflected on her family of four last month in an Instagram post shared on Thanksgiving.

"Thankful doesn't even begin to cover it," she wrote on Instagram. "Not sure what I did to deserve these 3 (and so many other wonderful parts of life) but I try to live in the gratitude every day. Wishing you and yours a celebration of love and good food today. Xo."

Story continues

Ozzie's arrival came after the couple first announced in June that they were expecting a second baby together.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote at the time, alongside a photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she added.