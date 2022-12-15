Mandy Moore Says 'Dreamy' Son Ozzie, 2 Months, Has Her 'Thinking About Doing It All Over Again'

Mandy Moore is celebrating her baby boy.

Sharing a sweet video of son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett on Instagram, the This Is Us alum entertained the idea of growing her family again because of her "dreamy" 2-month-old.

In the caption to her short video, where Ozzie coos at his mom as she says, "Good morning, sir," Moore wrote,

"This sweet Angel baby is 2 months old today and he's a GIANT bundle of snuggles, who demands food at all times, rolls over the instant you put him on his tummy, is a dynamite traveler, sleeper and set baby, seems genuinely impressed with his big brother, loves to fall asleep in anyone's arms and is generally so smooshy and dreamy he has Mom thinking about doing it all over again 😳."

"We're so grateful for all you are and can't wait for more, sweetest Ozzie!!" she concluded the post.

Moore — who also shares son Gus, 22 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith — reflected on her family of four in an Instagram post shared on Thanksgiving.

"Thankful doesn't even begin to cover it," she wrote on Instagram. "Not sure what I did to deserve these 3 (and so many other wonderful parts of life) but I try to live in the gratitude every day. Wishing you and yours a celebration of love and good food today. Xo"

Ozzie's arrival came after the couple first announced in June that they were expecting a second baby together.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Shares Intimate Photos from Baby Son Oscar Bennett's 'Transcendent Birth Experience'

Mandy Moore, Gus
Mandy Moore, Gus

Mandy Moore/instagram

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote at the time, alongside a photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she added.

While Gus is already proving to be a great big brother, Moore told PEOPLE before the birth that the toddler was "entirely unaware" he was about to get a sibling.

"I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on," she said with a laugh. "His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world."

"We'll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what's about to hit him," she added.

