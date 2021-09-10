Mandy Moore Nurses Baby Gus in This Is Us Behind-the-Scenes Selfie: 'Back at Work'

Mandy Moore is back for one more season of This Is Us, and she brought her favorite little guy with her.

The Golden Globe nominee, 37, nursed her 6-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison in a behind-the-scenes selfie she posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, which was the first day back to set for the sixth and final season of the NBC series.

"Back at work and grateful to have little man with me," Moore wrote with the photo.

She shared more photos from set in May, as she nursed Gus while in full prosthetics as her character Rebecca Pearson. "Now I'm just feeding my child. I hope he's not gonna need therapy for this later," Moore said at the time.

Moore has been open about her breastfeeding journey, which she's said has been "knock on wood, relatively easy." She even wrote about the experience on Instagram last month for National Breastfeeding Week.

"Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I'm at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever," she wrote. "It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I'm grateful to my body and the tremendous support I've had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy."

The Silver Landings artist previously told PEOPLE that it was her This Is Us costar Milo Ventimiglia who taught her how to change a baby's diaper.

"It was funny, I remember very early on, definitely the first season, having to shoot scenes where we were chaotically changing diapers and just trying to handle triplets, and Milo having to show me how to swaddle, how to change a diaper," Moore recalled in July. "I knew nothing!"

"Poor Gus, really Mom and Dad were starting from scratch with him," she added of husband Taylor Goldsmith, 36, with whom she tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed Gus this February.