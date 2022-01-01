Mandy Moore Celebrates 'Strange But Overwhelmingly Magical' 2021 as She Welcomes the New Year

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is grateful for a "magical" 2021!

The This Is Us star, 37, posted a collection of highlights from the past year to Instagram on Friday, sharing photos of her husband Taylor Goldsmith, plus her son Gus and some of her friends.

In the first photo, Gus, 10 months, looks out of the frame while Moore and Goldsmith, 36, appear out of focus behind him. Moore also shared a snap of her baby bump from before she gave birth, as well as a photo of Gus as a newborn.

In another picture from her gallery, Moore and Goldsmith pose with friends by the ocean, while in the next photo, Moore stands on top of a mountain with a pal.

She closed out the post with a few more snaps, including one of her dog, an image of herself recording in a studio, and an adorable picture of Gus playing with a toy giraffe.

"2021 you were certainly strange but overwhelmingly magical," Moore captioned her post. "Best year of my life for one giant reason. Grateful grateful grateful indeed. Cheers to a happy and healthy 2022 for us all."

Moore and her musician husband, who wed in November 2018, welcomed Gus, their first child, in February 2021. Reflecting on how parenthood has changed her, Moore told Parents magazine that "all the clichés" about becoming a mom "are true."

"Life is Technicolor now. It just makes sense in a way that it didn't before," Moore said in an interview featured in the magazine's December 2021 cover story. "I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world."

Shortly before Moore shared her New Year's post, she also shared some sweet moments from her family's Christmas celebration, which marked their very first with Gus.

Moore posted a series of photos to Instagram last week of herself and Goldsmith, plus other family members. While she and Goldsmith posed for a family photo with Gus, they also took a picture by the Christmas tree with the other guests.

Along with the photos, Moore also included a video of Gus playing with his new toy, a set of painted bells that she called his "favorite."

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Goldsmiths," she captioned the gallery. "Also thanks @nonajames for Gus's new fav toy."