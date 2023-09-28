Mandy Moore Celebrates National Sons Day with Sweet Photos: 'Luckiest to Be Your Mom'

"I’m the luckiest to be your mom, Goose and Ozzie," the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram

Mandy Moore is celebrating her little guys.

On Thursday, the actress, 39, posted a sweet series of photos on Instagram of her two boys in honor of National Son's Day. Moore shares sons August “Gus” Harrison, 2, and Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, 11 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"A love that defies description and changes you on a cellular level. I’m the luckiest to be your mom, Goose and Ozzie. #nationalsonsday," she captioned the post.



In July, Moore opened up about how being a parent has inspired her as a musician.

“I feel like having kids has really made me think about making cool music for them one of these days,” she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I don't know if that would be original songs or covering songs.“

Moore also revealed in the interview that Gus in particular has inspired her. She said that the toddler will ask to listen to “Warren Zevon, and Tom Petty, and The Kinks and The Beatles,” thanks to the music that his father plays for him.

"People often remark that Gus has great taste [in] music. I'm like, that's because Taylor curates it! He only likes what Taylor introduces him to," she said, “Dad's feeding him that diet of really, really cool rad music."

Moore admitted in January to her Instagram followers that having two children under the age of two is "a lot."

"You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is hard work," she told PEOPLE exclusively in February.

She added: "And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it's just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well."

