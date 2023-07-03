Mandy Moore Calls Potty Training 'Wild' But Says Gus, 2, Is 'Doing So Well': 'New Waters to Navigate'

Mandy Moore is keeping perspective as she tackles a new frontier in her parenting journey: potty training.

The This Is Us star, 38, shared photos throughout the weekend on her Instagram Story showing snippets of her attempts to potty train son Gus, 2.

On Sunday, the mom of two — who also shares son Ozzie, 9 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith — shared an update from day four of the endeavor.

"Guys. Real talk. Potty training is WILD," she began.

"It's just hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. How we all learned to do this is miraculous. Hats off to anyone who has walked this path."

On Monday, Moore reported she heard "lots of feelings and opinions from folks about potty training/learning."



"I get it. You kind just have to jump in," she acknowledged.

"I think it's like getting your baby to sleep. Some are very into sleeping training. Others are not. Everyone has a different take or path and what works for one doesn't work for everyone and their family," she continued, using the example of how some parents use rewards for potty training while others do not.



"We just did 3 days of intensive, home-all-day potty time and we're in it and committed," she explained. "But it's new waters to navigate for sure."



"Trying to have grace for myself... and Gus, who is doing so well! Good luck to all who are in it too. I keep reminding myself that this is just a new phase like everything else," Moore added, joking, "And he won't go to college in diapers, right?"



